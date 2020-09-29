BTS WEEK: Will John Cena finally have a virtual interaction with BTS on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’?

ADVERTISING

BTS ARMY all over the world are excited for the upcoming BTS WEEK in The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Just when the fans thought they can finally slow it down for a bit after the jampacked promotional schedule for the band’s first English single ‘Dynamite’, the hardworking boys made sure that our quarantine lives are not boring by collaborating once again with Jimmy Fallon.

Just before the global pandemic caused a lot of uncertainties in the world of live entertainment, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were able to join Jimmy Fallon in New York City for the Subway Special (where they had a chaotic mini Olympics and touching interview session) and who could forget that historic performance at the Grand Central Terminal for their Map of the Soul: 7 lead single ‘ON’?

Now, the boys are scheduled to appear on the show from September 28 to October 2. Expect at least five live performances of different BTS songs. Surely, ‘Dynamite’ will be in the line-up. But what else? BTS Army are now busy sharing their wish list. Personally, I would love to see them perform more songs from the Map of the Soul:7 album as a teaser to their upcoming Map of the Soul: ON:E online concert happening on October 10 and 11, 2020.

Apart from the live performances that will surely light up our day like dynamite, one of the highlights we are looking forward to is the possible interaction between BTS and John Cena. Why? Well, John Cena is a certified BTS Army!

John Cena is one of the celebrities who are proud to announce to the world that he is a big fan of the boys (since 2018!). His bias (favorite) from the group is J-Hope. He posts photos of him and expressed his admiration for the rapper/dancer’s solo mixtape ‘Hope World’ released in 2018.

John Cena will definitely be the luckiest army that day and BTS members have expressed their excitement in the possibility of meeting the great professional wrestler turned actor. It’s fun because the BTS grew up watching him on TV. Jimmy Fallon even promised to them that he will make the highly anticipated meet-up happen. And he did fulfill his promise (virtually for now, at least).

There are other celebrities who will appear on the show during BTS Week, but we are looking forward to that episode with John Cena the most. BTS are also known for their funny antics and we’re expecting a lot from their comedic sketches and special segments.

While we wait for the BTS Week, let us take a look back at Jimmy Fallon and BTS’ Subway Olympics to give you a glimpse on why they’re instant serotonin boosters: