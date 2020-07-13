BTS FOCUS: Things You Didn’t Know About V of BTS (Kim Taehyung)

ADVERTISING

KIM TAE HYUNG who goes by the stage name V, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, producer and an actor. Among all the members, his stage name was the last to be chosen in BTS. He went with V which means victory.

Fans may know him as sexy and handsome member with “looks could kill” stare particularly during performances. Yet he is also the dorky and playful member who is not afraid to make a fool out of himself to make them smile and be happy. This unique personality makes him among the most interesting members of BTS. Here are some of the facts you probably didn’t know about V.

1. When he was a kid, particularly in elementary, he already dreamt of becoming a professional singer,

2. He took saxophone lessons when he was in middle school, which was supported by his father.

3. His is also passionate about photography and considers it as his hobby.

4. He passed an audition held by Big Hit Entertainment, his current company, in his hometown in Daegu.

5. He was the last member who was revealed. Prior to the debut, BTS was known to be a six member group.

6. The grandmother who raised him for 13 years passed away during promotions in the Philippines in 2016. He dedicated his Music Bank win to his grandma.

7. He is among the members that values friendship the most and he can get along well with others. He once wrote a letter for Jimin appreciating all that he does for him. Among his many close friends are Kai and Baekhyun (EXO), Timoteo (Hotshot), Ravi (VIXX) and Taemin (SHINee).





8. All members voted that he is the most caring in the group.

9. He is known for his blank stare. But he says that his charm is in his eyes. (We agree!)

10. BTS members voted that he has the most fan girls.

11. He is also known to be the greatest in terms of fan service and interacting with fans.

12. Although all of the BTS members were awarded, he became one of the youngest recipient of the Order of Cultural Merit medal from the President of South Korea.

13. He collaborated with J-Hope and Swedish singer Zara Larsson on the song “A Brand New Day”. The results for this collaboration was used in the BTS mobile game BTS World.

14. He played a supporting role in a Korean drama called Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, which was his acting debut. In the making of this drama, he became close with actors Park Hyung Sok and Park Seo Joon.

15. He loves watching cartoons and animes! He said that he likes all the cartoons in Tooniverse. He also always watches an anime episode a day. Among the animes he watched were One Piece, Wolf Children and The Girl Who Leapt Through Time.

16. Among the members, V has never been in a serious relationship. He said that he wanted her first love to be his wife and be with her forever.

17. His ideal dates include walking in the park feeding pigeons during Autumn (his favorite season) or going to amusement parks. His favorite rides are Gyro Drop, Gyro Swing and Roller Coasters.

18. Like most of the BTS members, V is such a foodie. He feels the happiest when he eats! His favorites are Japchae (potato noodles) and meat.

19. According to the members, he is the noisiest or the weirdest. He randomly runs around their dorm teasing the other members, or does weird dance moves or just sing a trot song.

Looking back at the facts about V, he is among the members that spice up their daily lives. Having V and his personality in the group makes an exceptionally unique and fun that obviously is working out for the group and the fans. Quirky indeed!

BTS FOCUS is a special series feature of Pinoy Parazzi in anticipation of the Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey Japanese album of Bangtan Sonyeondan or BTS. Every member deserves a spotlight because we purple them so much! Stay Gold!

