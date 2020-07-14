BTS FOCUS: Things You Didn’t Know About JUNGKOOK of BTS (Jeon Jung Kook)

ADVERTISING

JEON JUNG-KOOK or JUNGKOOK is the maknae or the youngest member of the Korean boy group extraordinaire, BTS. Known as the Golden Maknae, sometimes the Devil Maknae, Jungkook says a lot of things to annoy his other members. He also touches their butts just for the fun of it! What a cheeky little fellow!

He is the group’s main vocalist, sub-rapper and lead dancer, and the baby who was practically raised by all the members. Here are some of the things you probably didn’t know about Jungkook.

1. He originally wanted to become a badminton player when he was younger.

2. The iconic performance of G-Dragon in “Heartbreaker”, which he watched on the television inspired him to become a singer.

3. In his hometown in Busan, he auditioned for Superstar K (with IU’s “Lost Child”), a South Korean talent show. He did not make the cut, but he received numerous offers on his way home. He eventually accepted the offer from Big Hit Entertainment.

4. He joined BTS when he was 15, which makes him the youngest among the members. Due to the debut of the group in 2013, he entered high school later than his peers.

5. Before his debut, he flew to Los Angeles to receive training from Movement Lifestyle in 2012. This training improved his dancing skills.

6. Prior to BTS debut, he already appeared in a music video – Jo Kwon’s “I’m Da One”.

7. His hobbies include reading comic books and playing computer games. He loves his games so much that he could play two games simultaneously. Therefore he thinks of himself as a pro gamer.

8. He also is passionate about exercising. Before he doesn’t exercise a lot. His inspiration are Jay Park and Taeyang.

9. As for his favorite Korean artist, it would be IU. In fact, the first album he bought was that of IU. His admiration towards her prompted him to cover one of her song “Ending Scene”.

10. At 22, he became the youngest ever recipient of the Order of Cultural Merit given by the President of South Korea. This was given to BTS due to their contributions in KPop.

11. He also holds the record for the youngest ever recipient of the “Musician of the Year” given by the Korean Music Awards.

12. His dorm room is said to be the messiest, according to the members. He continuous to deny it.

13. He is in charge of doing the laundry in the dorm. But he also said that he is a talented cook.

14. In ten years he sees himself as an owner of a duck restaurant or a tattoo artist.

15. He has a lot of tattoos, 17 to date, but the actual number is unknown since he usually wears long sleeves or have it covered up.

16. His solo activities include participating in the “One Dream One Korea” campaign, travel reality show “Flower Crew” appearance, variety show “Celebrity Bromance” and “King of Mask Singer”

17. His popularity in South Korea was proven when Google announced that he has been the most searched male Kpop celebrity in 2019.

18. He is also known as the “sold out king”, since whatever he is seen in or uses automatically solds out. This includes shoes, wines, books and even fabric conditioner. (He does the laundry, remember?)

19. He is also equally popular outside South Korea. In 2018. He was first place for ten consecutive weeks as the most beloved celebrity in China, as reported in a magazine called Hi China.

We have seen Jungkook growing from the awkward and shy trainee to slowly become the accomplished, still cheeky, young man that he is now. Thanks to his group members who supported him through out, he is turning out to be more than just the killer looks and breath-taking charms he is widely known for, but becoming an inspiration to fans all over the world.

BTS FOCUS is a special series feature of Pinoy Parazzi in anticipation of the Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey Japanese album of Bangtan Sonyeondan or BTS. Every member deserves a spotlight because we purple them so much! Stay Gold!