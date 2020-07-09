BTS FOCUS: Things You Didn’t Know About JIN of BTS (Kim Seokjin)

WORLD WIDE HANDSOME is how JIN introduces himself. And I couldn’t even refute that since the Dutch Scientific Analysis proclaimed that Kim Seok Jin of the BTS as closest to having the most perfect looks. This experiment made use of facial mapping techniques and compared the results to the golden ratio of beauty. His claim, is literally backed up by scientific research.

Aside from being the oldest member of the BTS, being one of the group’s vocalist, the group’s mediator when arguments heat up, the unofficial official chef for the boys, what do we know about this cutie? Here are the things you didn’t know about BTS’ and the World’s most perfect face – Kim Seok Jin.

1. Jin is such a foodie *cough Eat Jin cough*. He loves to try different types of food, that is why he tries to exercise a lot. His losing weight and exercising frequently is motivated by his love of food.

2. He takes gigantic bites every times he eats. And when he chews, he looks like an alpaca with bulging cheeks! (Hi RJ!)

3. His love for food inspired him to open a restaurant called Ossu Seiromushi, together with his older brother.

4. Cooking new recipes is one of the things he likes to do. After experimenting, he asks J-Hope to try it since he thinks that J-Hope gives honest opinions.

5. He can talk to his mother for hours, according to the members of the group.

6. He really really loves collecting figurines of Maple Story, Super Mario and Nintendo. You can that his collection is displayed in his room.

7. His first international trip was in Singapore when he was a kid. He said that he was so happy because he get to try McDonalds (they don’t have it in his hometown).

8. He had little experience in singing and dancing prior to joining BTS. It is his dedication to improve himself and his craft, as shown by his hard work, that he became an irreplaceable member.





9. Although he is the one who often forgets the dance moves (he is bad at remembering them), V and J Hope are always there to help.

10. He studied art and acting at the Konkuk University in Seoul. It was in school that he was spotted and encouraged to audition. This paved way to him becoming a part of the group.

11. He has a really bad eyesight and has to wear prescriptive glasses. However he still doesn’t feel confident wearing them. (I think it makes him 1000x hotter).

12. He originally dreamt of being a detective. But he first trained as an actor, and he was made to take vocal and dance lessons. What a journey!





13. Aside from being the world wide handsome, his nicknames include Jinnie since his favorite color is pink.

14. Jin practically raised Jungkook. He even drives Jungkook to school.

15. He is among the most generous in the group. He donated to various supplies such as food, blankets and dishes to different animal welfare organizations to celebrate his birthday.

16. His voice is so unique that members of the Grammy Panel (in BTS: The Review) labelled it as “silver voice”. He is a tenor.

Our Jin surely has a uniquely warm and sunny personality, am I right? He acts responsibly being the oldest among the group and yet still manages to have playful interactions with his brothers. Despite their busy schedule, he makes time in pursuing his hobbies such as cooking and collecting figurines. Most of all, he is doing his fans such great service every time he livestreams. His personality and overall outlook in life makes him our happy pill!