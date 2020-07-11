BTS FOCUS: Things You Didn’t Know About J-Hope of BTS (Jung Hoseok)

“I’M YOUR HOPE. You’re my hope. I’m J-Hope!” is how J-Hope or in real life, Jung Jo-Seok introduces himself. With bright shiny smile and eyes that get tinier every time he smiles so much, J-Hope is everyone’s bright little ray of sunshine. Or ball of positive energy. Or a power bank.

Known to be a rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and the strict disciplinarian of BTS particularly in dancing (which earned him the nickname “Manager Jung”), J Hope has accomplished a lot prior to his debut. Hailing from the city of Gwangju, South Korea, this multi-talented individual was already famous even before his BTS days.

Here are some of the facts that you may not know about J-Hope.

1. Before BTS debut, he was part of an underground dance team called Neuron.

2. He took dance classes at Gwangju Music Academy.

3. His dancing skills was so superb that he won a national dance competition in 2008.

4. He also studied in a dancing academy owned by Big Bang’s Seungri. This academy served as the training ground of other trainees like VIXX’s Hyuk, Lovelyz’s Mijoo, Zelo from BAP and Hyungwon from Monsta X.

5. Through dancing, he gained interest in singing. This is how he started auditioning as an idol trainee.

6. His first cameo as a trained was in Jo Kwon’s song “Animal” where he rapped. It was released in 2012.

7. His trainee days was not a walk in the park. In fact, he struggled greatly that he dropped out from the debut lineup. It was through the convincing of his other members that made him return to the group.

8. He is a family oriented person. He maintains a group chat with his family members and always take the initiative to call them.

9. His, Jung Dawon, runs a clothing brand called Mejiwoo.

10. His father was the literature teacher in his high school. This made the pressure to do well in exams bigger.

11. His mother supported his decision to be dancer by working in another county. He appreciates his mother so much that he wrote a song just for her.

12. He has an impressive, down to earth process when writing songs. In his spare time, he goes to fan cafes. He said it is important to be in touch with what the fans are thinking and writing.

13. J-Hope had written over a hundred songs. His name had appeared in BTS albums since their debut.

14. His skills as a songwriter is impressive. He had collaborations with other artists such as Jo Kwon (Animal), BTS Jin (Awake), Becky G (Chicken Noodle Soup) and the legendary Seo Taiji (Come Back Home).

15. He loves to eat! He said he feels as excited as being on the stage every time he eats.

16. He likes to eat food that only kings ate in their time. And of course, kimchi.

17. Although he is very appreciative of all the foods given to him- always saying “How delicious”, and other complimentary comments.

18. He is the only one in BTS that do not have pierced ears. He said he do not find it manly.

19. He is also known for his acts of philanthropy. He Had been donating to Child Fund Korea since 2018 to support kids from his alma matter in Gwanju.

20. He has a white and brown Shitzu dog named Mickey who lives with his family.

There you have it! Some good and fascinating tidbits about our J-Hope. Personally, I think he is one of the members of BTS that you will find easily likeable because of his personality. He is multi-talented but remains down to earth and goofy at times, truly a well-rounded individual!