BOY WITH LUV: Ruru Madrid, napansin ni Kim Taehyung (V) ng BTS

SELF-CONFESSED BTS Army of Fan ng grupong BTS ang magaling na Kapuso actor na si Ruru Madrid kaya naman hindi nakakapagtaka kung may ilang social media posts ito na tila may aura ni Kim Taehyung o V ng BTS si Ruru.

Noong July 15 ay nagpost ito ng simpleng black and white photo with the caption ‘Boy with Luv’. Napa-second look ang mga netizens lalo na ng mga Pinoy Armies o Filipino fans ng BTS dahil sa unang tingin ay aakalain mon a ito si V. Nadala ng shades at face mask! Ha-ha-ha!

Hindi rin naman nakalagpas sa mata ng fans ang damit ni Ruru na may hawig sa outfit ng Korean superstar nang sumali ito sa livestream ng pinakamatandang miyembro ng BTS na si Jin. Ang all-black ensemble ni V ay pinag-uusapan hanggang ngayon sa social media.

“Magko-comment din sana ako na parang si V. Andami na pala nagsabi! Hahaha” comment ng isang fan.

Nagpahayag naman ng pasasalamat ang Kapuso star sa positive tweets and messages na kanyang natanggap.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who showed their love and support for me yesterday. It was unexpected!

“To be compared with an icon like Taehyung is such an honor that is why my heart is full until now.

“To my Rurunatics family, thank you for making me feel loved and valued always. You never fail to make me smile all the time.

“To all ARMYs who showed support worldwide, thank you so much. I am with you as we celebrate love and success for BTS.

“Hope we all keep safe especially during these times when our unity and discipline are being tested.

“Again, let’s spread love and positivity. I love you Rurunatics and ARMYs! Borahae,” ending with three purple hearts, the fandom color of BTS.

Nitong hapon lang ay may nagpost sa Weverse, ang exclusive fan app ng BTS ng mala-Taehyung photo ni Ruru. Ikinagulat ng mga Pinoy fans ang pagpansin at pagcomment pa mismo ni Kim Taehyung a.k.a. V sa larawang ito! Yes, napansin si Ruru!

V commented, “Ah, looking at things like this makes me wonder whether I should just give up on working out”

Isang Turkish fan ang nagshare ng larawan ni Ruru with no credits kaya naman may ilang napikon dahil credits lang naman ang hinihingi nila. S’yempre, proud ang mga Pinoy fans kay Ruru!

Trending this afternoon si Ruru Madrid. Kahit ang kapwa Kapuso star/beauty queen na certified BTS at Kim Taehyung-biased na si Winwyn Marquez ay proud sa pagpansin ng iniidolo sa kaibigan.

“Okay ruru okay. :D isang malaking high five sayo! Why am I so proud?! Haha!”

Sumagot naman ang binata: “Borahae <3 Gulat din ako!”

Nag-tweet naman si Ruru sa grupong BTS na ikinatuwa ng PH armies: “@bts_twt, Sending you warm regards in behalf of your fans here in the Philippines. Much respect and admiration to your work and craft.”

Marami ang artistang certified armies sa Pilipinas tulad nina Winwyn Marquez, AC Bonifacio, Bea Binene at ang pinaka-fangirl goals sa lahat na si Arci Munoz!

Congrats sa’yo, Ruru! Oppa! HAHA!