Bong Go nanawagan ng tulong para sa “live events workers” ng entertainment industry

SENATOR Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go appealed to the government to also provide support for displaced workers affected by the COVID-19 crisis, especially those in industries whose nature of business cannot operate because of social distancing and community quarantine measures currently imposed throughout the country.

“Dahil sa COVID-19, may mga industriya talagang hindi makapag-operate ngayon. Bawal ang pagtitipon kaya tulad nung mga nasa live events organizing, kailangan maghanap ng ibang pagkakakitaan,” he said.

Go said that among displaced workers, those who are engaged in live events or ordinary workers in the entertainment industry, as well as those engaged in businesses that cannot operate at this time, must be given utmost attention by the government.

“Bukod pa diyan, ang mga tao sa entertainment industry ay apektado rin po, lalung-lalo na ‘yung ordinaryong manggagawa tulad nung parte ng mga production crew bilang halimbawa. Ito po ‘yung mga kababayan nating bumubuhay sa industriya ng sining na ngayon ay hirap makabalik sa kabuhayan nila,” he explained.

“Tulungan nating mapagaan ang pinapasan ng mga nasa ganitong uri ng industriya. Wala pong dapat mapabayaan sa panahon ngayon. Magbayanihan tayo para malampasan ang krisis na ito at makabangon agad ang bawat Pilipino,” dagdag pa ni Go.

The Senator urged concerned government agencies, such as the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Labor and Employment, to look into the situation of these displaced workers and ensure that there are programs that can assist them in overcoming the burden caused by the ongoing crisis.

“May mga existing programs naman po ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno para sa displaced workers. Siguraduhin po natin na hindi mapabayaan ang mga nasa industriyang ito,” he urged.

Isa rin ang grupo ng The National Live Events Coalition (NLEC) sa umaapila ng tulong mula sa gobyerno.

Dahil nawalan talaga sila ng mga opportunities and revenues due to COVID-19. Live events organizing is a multi-billion industry that provides employment to several thousands of people.

Although the live events industry sector is not specified in the latest Senate version of the proposed Bayanihan to Recover as One Act, Go is urging the country’s economic managers to look into the matter and explore more opportunities for the government to extend help to this sector in these trying times.