BL series na ‘2gether’ ng Thailand ipalalabas sa Kapamilya Channel

NAKUHA ng Kapamilya Channel ang TV rights para maipalabas sa Pilipinas ang top-trending Thai BL (Boys’ Love) series na 2Gether na pumatok at talagang pinag-usapan ng netizens nitong quarantine.

This was announced by Dreamscape Entertainment through an Instagram post last week.

Aside from joining the maiden lineup of the new ABS-CBN channel, the series will also be available for streaming on iWant.

Ang 2Gether ay pinagbibidahan ng sikat na Thai actors na sina Bright Vachirawit at Win Metawin. Nagsimulang lumobo ang kanilang tagasuporta sa Pilipiinas dahil sa kakaibang roles nila sa 2Gether series.

In 2Gether’ Bright and Win portray Sarawat and Tine na magka-schoolmates na ang pretended romance ay naging totohanan. The series’ strong social media presence, even in the Philippines, is credited for the growing popularity of Thailand’s boy love genre locally.

ADVERTISING

The duo follows the likes of Mario Maurer, who similarly starred in the BL drama Love of Siam, as a Thai star who has endeared himself to Filipino viewers.

Pagkatapos maging hit sa Pilipinas ang 2Gether ay nagkasunud-sunod na ang mga Pinoy BL series sa Youtube. Kung hindi kami nagkakamali, lima na ang gumawa ng BL Pinoy series. Isa sa pinakasikat dito at laging trending ay ang Sakristan ng Vincentiments at ang Gameboy ng The Idea First Company.