Best Series To Binge Watch In 2020 – How To Stream Online

BY NOW, you would have been asked by your friends, loved ones, special someone or anybody what series do you watch. It is inevitable not to be addicted to series these days as they offer a lot of variety in terms of genre, story line, length and overall content.

You may, for sure, be overwhelmed with the available choices out there, I hear you. Since selecting which series to watch and how to watch it best based on your preferences and needs is confusing, if not difficult. So in this article, I narrowed down the top series that are binge-worthy based on the responses from the global audience, popularity and of course, story line.

The Witcher

If you are into cinematography, fantasy and great character portrayals, The Witcher is a perfect candidate for your binge-watching. The story is about one of the last for hire monster slayer. In between being mysterious, mighty and busy with his usual slaying jobs, his path crossed with a princess on the run.

Stranger Things

This American sci-fi series is its on the third season, that is simply how good it is. The plot started when a young boy suddenly disappeared and shocked the quiet and peaceful lives of people in a small town. All hell broke loose as his mother, brother, friends and even the police got involved in finding him. The story unfolds as they began to trace his disappearance to secret government experiments and a very peculiar young girl, among many things.

Kingdom

Kingdom is the first Korean Netflix original series, and rightly so. Now on its second season, the Kingdom is all about political tactics, royal throne, father and son relationship and of course, really fast zombies. It narrates the (mis)adventures of the Prince as he tries so hard to stop the plague that ravished a part of their territory while at the same time, fighting to keep the throne from the coup orchestrated by greedy officials, including the queen consort.

Now that you have your choices, let me run you through the ways on how to watch them online. I know, perhaps you don’t’ have the patience (like I do) to wait for your series to be available in local networks. So the best way to be up to date is through watching online. It’s easy and of course you can view it in real time. To watch your series of the week (I understand you), just follow the step by step guide below:

1. Select a website where the series you like is available. Most series are available online, you just have to search well. Google is your best friend.

2. Next, if there is an app for that website, as most streaming site does, download the app and install it accordingly in your smart phone.

3. Search for the series that you like using the app.

4. You have the option to download it ( to save mobile data and avoid buffering problems)

5. Viola! You can start watching!

Although you may have to be a little bit patient with some of the websites. The upload time of some websites vary – some upload right after the episode played on TV while some may be uploaded late, particularly if you are watching a foreign series that needed dubbing or putting in sub titles.