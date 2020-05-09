Beautéderm advocates natural beauty with exciting new products

ADVERTISING

BEAUTéDERM Corporation launches two new revolutionary products – Beauté L’ Tous and Beauté L’ Cheveux – as a response to the exponential rise and demand of the natural beauty movement that is rapidly defining the multi-billion beauty industry since 2017.

With over 40 brand ambassadors from such industries as film, television, music, and public service representing the brand, Beautéderm Corporation has been at the forefront of the local beauty industry for over a decade now as it is a trusted brand by countless beauty aficionados not only in the Philippines but the world over as well.

As a result of its steadfast commitment to develop safe and effective products, the company is officially launching a brand new line of natural beauty products with its President and CEO Rhea Anicoche-Tan at the helm.

Anicoche-Tan expresses her excitement with the launch of Beautéderm’s newest line, “We’ve put in a lot of hard work over the past year to develop a line of serious skin scare without harsh chemicals that delivers the best and most visible results without compromising safety.

“We wanted to use only the most powerful ingredients to produce results exceeding the quality and effectiveness of synthetic mainstream products. We finally did it!”

The driving force behind the natural beauty category’s rapid and sustained growth is the verified studies that approximately 60% of what we apply on our skin is absorbed into our bodies.

This means that cosmetics-loving individuals could potentially acquire an annual absorption rate of about 5 lbs. worth of chemicals in their bodies. Thus, it makes perfect sense for end users to make the definitive transition to natural beauty products such as those that Beautéderm is launching.

Beauté L’ Tous, a natural whitening hand and body lotion safe for all to use and very easy to carry in pockets or purses, is already a favorite amongst consumers while Beauté L’ Cheveux is a natural hair oil that instantly tames unruly tresses without the weight of synthetic silicone.

This amazing line is represented by actress Sylvia Sanchez, the Face Of Beautéderm whose miraculous recovery from Covid-19 created headlines.

“I am feel blessed to be back in good health,” says Sylvia. “My Covid-19 experience taught me to be more conscious of my health and this is why I am honored to represent Beautéderm’s all-natural line of products. We need to take care of our bodies in the best way that we can.”

The process used in manufacturing these products is what makes Beautéderm Corporation’s natural beauty products a game changer in the industry.

“As we use only the most powerful and effective natural ingredients, our main consideration is to respect their integrity during the manufacturing process. As such, we only use Cold Process Manufacturing so as to preserve the potency of our natural active ingredients,” explains Anicoche-Tan.

For those who are still using synthetic mainstream products containing health threatening substances such as parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and triclosan as well as synthetic colors and fragrances, one of the best gifts to one’s self is to switch to Beautéderm Corporation’s natural beauty products in these times where good health is of the utmost importance.

We will all be with our skin for a very long time and we deserve the best and safest products not only to glow and be radiant but also to be well and healthy without the fear of unwanted chemicals.

Aside from Beauté L’ Tous and Beauté L’ Cheveux, Beautéderm Corporation is currently gearing up for the launch of other exciting natural beauty products in the months to come.

For more information and updates, follow @beautédermcorporation on Instagram and like Beautéderm Corporation of Facebook.