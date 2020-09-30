Bangs Garcia, ibinunyag ang sikreto sa likod ng pagpapapayat 2 buwan pagkatapos manganak

ADVERTISING

HOT MOMMA ALERT! Natatandaan niyo pa ba ang ex-Kapamilya actress na si Bangs Garcia? Ngayon ay happily married na ito at nakatira na Sa United Kingdom. Kahit na hindi na ito active sa showbiz, sure na sure naman na active ang kanyang fitness life dahil napakabongga ng transformation nito.

Kakapanganak pa lamang ni Bangs sa kanyang second baby two months ago, pero ang kanyang post-partum body ay fitness goals talaga! Kinabog pa niya ang ibang artista dito sa Pilipinas! Hindi na kami magtataka kung may producer na based sa UK na muling magiging interesado sa kanya.

Sa instagram ay ibinahagi ng aktres ang kanyang sikreto.

Saad ni Bangs, “Working out on your path to pregnancy & during pregnancy does wonders for you & your future baby!

I was a fitness freak in 2014-2016 when I was still in the PH, and it actually payed off now that I am a mother (of two)! My 1st pregnancy took place in March 2017 & I’ve migrated here in the UK 2 mos. before I gave birth. Since then I haven’t been to the gym but it didn’t stop me from working out a few months after I gave birth whenever time permitted me at home.

It’s a great idea to get a fitness routine in place before you get pregnant, so you’ll have time to strengthen your arms, back, hips & legs so you can carry your baby around with ease. Moreover, it will help boost fertility, lower weight gains, decrease the risk of developing gestational diabetes & high blood pressure during pregnancy, and all the potential complications associated w/these diseases. It’s also not bad to exercise moderately during pregnancy because it’ll help boost your baby’s brain development & heart health. You don’t necessarily need to go to the gym, you only need to stay active throughout your pregnancy even if it’s just walking in the woods, gardening or housework, anything that gets your heart pumping most days of the week.

I admit, motivation could be really tough to come by, even tougher to execute exercises at home with a toddler & toughest now that I have a new baby!😅 ‘Self-discipline & balance’ is the key, but I honestly don’t know if I could do exercises this time after I recover from my C-section in a few months apart from doing household chores & walking in parks since I am a hands-on Mum!😂 But I’m so glad that I’ve worked out before & during my pregnancies ‘coz my muscles stayed intact.

As soon as I delivered, my muscle memory took over & my body remembered how it used to look like. Our bodies change over time though, it takes a while to get close to our prepregnancy shape & size whether we’ve worked out or not. Breastfeeding will also help you lose the baby weight as long as you’re eating a healthy diet & not overdoing it. Cheers to all mothers out there! Enjoy every moment of motherhood and just keep a positive attitude for it will lead you to positive outcomes!”

HOT MOMMA TALAGA! SHE BANGS! Congratulations Bangs sa iyong new baby at well-restored sexy body! Kung miss niyo na ang aktres na minsan din naging paboritong bida-kontrabida ng ABS-CBN, puwede ninyong i-follow ang kanyang YouTube channel!