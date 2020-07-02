‘Bangon Talentadong Pinoy’ magbabalik sa TV at online channel

ADVERTISING

NGAYONG panahon ng pandemic, more and more Filipinos are turning to their many skills and talents to bounce back at huwag mabagot habang naka-quarantine. Dito nasusubok ang pagiging resilience ng Pinoy kung paano mag-adjust sa isang sitwasyon.

And now, there is a digital and television program that celebrates the many ways Filipinos are proving this – ang Bangon Talentadong Pinoy hosted by Ryan Agoncillo.

Based on the #1 hit program noon na Talentadong Pinoy sa telebisyn na nag-dominate ng TV ratings mula 2008 hanggang 2014, Bangon Talentadong Pinoy will again showcase the wide diversity of Filipino talent.

Mas malaki rin ang papremyo ngayon dahil ang cash prize ay aabot ng of P2.8 million at maraming contestants ang may chance manalo ng premyo mula P2,000 to P5,000 to P50,000 even up to P250,000!

Ang original Talentadong Pinoy host na si Ryan Agoncillo ang magho-host ng program na mapapanood online at sa OneTV channel ng Cignal na dating TV5.

“Now, more than ever, people need a show like this. At first, I wasn’t keen on doing something that I have already done before, but I was convinced when I heard the new concept for the show and the goal of bringing hope and financial reward to people at a time when they need it most,” katwiran ni Ryan kung bakit tinanggap ang show.

Para makasali, kailangang i-like ang Bangon Talentadong Pinoy Facebook page, then through a private message to the page, they can send their videos of their pg erformance – be it a solo, duo or group performance. Kung ang video ay masyadong malaki ay puwedeng ipadala ang links ng videos. Kapag sila ay na-shortlisted ng Selection Committee, kokontakin sila at bibigyan ng iba pang instructions.

Bangon Talentadong Pinoy will be produced by Cignal TV through The IdeaFirst Company. Magbabalik din ang original team ng programa mula sa director nitong si Rich Ilustre, writer Paolo Bustamante and producers Perci Intalan, Malou Escio-Gascon and Dacky Dacanay. But this time creative direction will come from acclaimed filmmaker Jun Robles Lana.

Nagsimula na ang screening ng mga posibleng contestants para sa show and will go into production this July.