Bagong album ng SB19 pasok agad sa Top 100 US iTunes

BONGGA talaga ang Pinoy Pop Group na SB19! Imagine, pasok agad sa Top 100 ng US iTunes Albums chart ang kare-release lang nilang bagong album titled Get In The Zone. Ang tindi, di ba?

After few hours na mai-release ang album ay umakyat agad sa Top 100 ang first full length album ng grupo patunay lang kung gaano kadami ang sumusuporta sa kanila.

The album was released on July 31 at naglalaman ng 9 tracks — Alab, Go Up, Tilaluha, Love Goes, Hanggang sa Huli, ‘Wag Mong Ikunot Ang Iyong Noo, Love Goes (EDM version), Tilaluha (Instrumental), and Hanggang sa Huli.

Ayon sa SB19, the album is the coming together of what they have learned throughout the years.

“It hasn’t been long since we released our debut single ‘Tilaluha,’ but prior to that, we have been training for years already. We wanted to incorporate all the things that we have experienced during trainee days into this album by putting all the emotions that we went through into our music.

“It was an emotional rollercoaster, but we pulled through and we hope that we get to inspire people with our story,” lahad ni Sejun, isa sa SB19 member.

Ang grupo ang sumusulat ng kanilang mga kanta katulong ang Korean producers.

“It’s a great thing to get all the good traits from Korean and Philippine music/culture, and put them together into one. If you’ll dive deep into it, you’ll find a whole new sound rich in both cultures,” dagdag pa ni Sejun.