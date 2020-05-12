AYUDAmn! ‘Jowable’ director/writer Darryl Yap, nagsalita na sa ‘stereotyping single parents’ issue

ADVERTISING

TRENDING noong weekend ang pangalan ng Jowable writer/director na si Darryl Yap dahil sa latest video upload ng VinCentiments entitled ‘AYUDAmn’ na isang skit tungkol sa mga taong naghahangad na makakuha ng tulong o ayuda mula sa kanilang barangay na nilalagpasan dahil sila ay anak ng OFW.

Ilang beses na rin pinag-initan sa social media ang direktor dahil sa mga skits nito na para sa ilan ay ‘offensive’ at hindi dapat napapanood ng mga bata. Sa internet pa man din ay hindi natin nababantayan ang mga contents na napapanood ng mga minors.

Marami ang na-offend sa recent video ng VinCentiments dahil sa diumano’y pagtira nito sa mga single moms. Narito ang latest statement ni Direk Darryl Yap sa kanyang Facebook page:

“My art is known for being crass, provocative, unapologetic. Throughout the years, I’ve managed to be consistent with my messaging, with my branding.

But the unapologetic nature of my craft does not necessarily reflect my person.

With this, I take full responsibility of the negative impact that #Ayudamn, and its alleged stereotyping, might have caused the single parents of this world.

I own up to some miscalculations. I acknowledge that my brand of art is not meant for the faint of heart. Be prepared to be offended.

Because it is precisely the intention. –to provoke. There is little point in art when you cannot ruffle someone’s feathers. That is always the risk that I take–the risk of being hated. But I take that as a sign that my art is alive–it disrupts. You see, people are now talking about it. It stirs not only controversy, but discourse. And that is healthy in a democracy. Again, I own up to some miscalculations but does that mean I will be careful next time?

That I cannot promise.

Recklessness is an essential part of our craft. Political correctness is not our cup of tea. I will not apologize for hurt that’s taken by choice. I can only explain my art to you; I cannot understand it for you.

If you watch our shorts and expect that it will be “tamed” next time, expect to be disappointed.

Or better yet, stay away. Some people listen not with the intention to understand, but with the intention to reply. It is exactly the case with some of our haters. They watch us not with the intention of understanding, but with the intention of misreading the message. They will find an issue, a cause that they can advocate at our expense. They will fan the hate and accuse us of spreading animosity. They become the monsters that they vow to slay. They swallow the poison and expect us to die by it –Darryl Yap

Na-discover ng Viva Films si Darryl Yap at ang kanyang VinCentiments nang magviral ang kanyang ‘Jowable’ video na naging isang feature length film. Ang movie version na pinagbidahan ni Kim Molina ay naging box-office hit kaya naman dalawang pelikula agad ang ni-greenlit ng Viva Films. Ito ay ang ‘Ang Babaeng Walang Pakiramdam’ with Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles at ‘Tililing’ with Baron Geisler, Gina Pareno and Donnalyn Bartolome.