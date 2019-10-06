Arra San Agustin bida na sa GMA afternoon series na ‘Madrasta’

MAGSISIMULA na ngayong Lunes (Oct. 7) ang pinakabagong afternoon series ng GMA-7 titled Madrasta na maglu-launch sa career ni Arra San Agustin.

Madrasta is the fiercest and most glamorous rivalry between the wife and the present love as they vie for a spot in the life of one man.

Ayon kay Arra who takes on her first title role, malaking challenge ang pagbibida niya sa Madrasta.

“Challenging siya pero sobrang nae-enjoy ko. It’s something new. Ito ‘yung nag-push sa’kin para mas lalo pa akong lumabas sa comfort zone ko.

“I like how it feels — it’s oddly unsettling kasi siyempre panibagong experience pero masaya siya kasi may bago, hindi nagiging dull ‘yung nae-experience ko. May mga bago akong gustong i-explore,” wika ng dalaga.

Makakasama ni Arra who will play the role of Audrey in Madrasta sina Manilyn Reynes na gaganap bilang mother niya, Thea Tolentino bilang ambitious wife of Sean na gagampanan naman ni Juancho Trivino.

Kasama rin sa cast ng Madrasta sina Almira Muhlach, Phytos Ramirez, Kelvin Miranda, Divine, Gladys Reyes, Ahron Villena, Anjo Damiles at Isabelle de Leon.