ARAY! Dibdib ni Alice Dixson, napagkamalang damo ng kabayo

Kinagat ang dede ko!!!At 1st I didn’t know why the horse did that. Later I realized why… panoorin! To see this whole adventure… catch my Cebu vlog – now out on my YouTube 📺https://youtu.be/x-Ixn6FrREIKandaya ResortSky Experience AdventureOslob Whale Shark WatchingMalapascua Island#AABarbeque#Cebu#ItsMoreFunInThePhilippines#nikephilippines 🇵🇭