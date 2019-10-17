Alice Dixson, tinanggap ang Nuuk project kahit hindi pa nakipag-meeting sa producer

ADVERTISING

SA ESTADO ni Alice Dixson bilang aktres, iba rin ang style niya sa pagtanggap ng mga movie offers.

Wala na nagma-manage sa aktres na noong huli kong alam, ang manager ni Dennis Trillo na si Popoy Caritativo ang manager ni Alice.

Pero with Direk Veronica Velasco’s film Nuuk, she just read the script and said yes that she’s doing the film. Ganun lang kasimple. Ganun lang kabilis ang desisyon without waiting pa para sa part ng production dahil she believes na sayang ang oras.

Kuwento niya sa umpukan ng mga reporters prior to the formal open forum ng movie niya with Aga Muhlach that she was busy taping for a teleserye noon sa Kapamilya Network when the offer came kaya wala talaga siya siya time makipag-preliminary meeting with the producer.

Si Alice naman walang kadramahan nang i-offer sa kanya ang pelikula. “I just read the script at nagustuhan ko. I told the producer, no need to meet-up for a meeting,” kuwento niya na considered as one of the “Hot Mommas” of showbusiness today.

“I said yes kaagad sa producer because I love the story and the script,” dagdag n iya.

Presyong “indie film” ang offer kay Alice pero ang chance na makapagbiyahe sa malayong lugar at ang chance na makita niya at masaksihan ang Aurora Borealis ang isa rin bagay para mapa-oo si Alice to do the film.

Kuwento ng aktres, noong nasa Nuuk na sila ay muntik na daw niya hindi nakita ang Aurora Borealis kung saan one early morning ay bumiyahe pa sila ng kasama niya and drove to the location sa hiniram niyang kotse based sa scientific mobile APP (na gamit din ng mga scientist) na pinagbasehan niya to get a glimpse of the phenomenon.

After more than 2 hours of travel to reach the destination kung saan doon dapat makikita ang AB, walang nasaksihan ang aktres after maghintay ng matagal sa pinuntahan under dark skies na super lamig. Dahil sablay at walang Aurora Borealis na nagparamdam, she decided to return to their hotel.

But super lucky Alice, dahil on their way pauwi ng ng kanilang hotel, may napansin siya sa dark sky. Yes! May nasaksihan din sa wakas ang aktres kahit just a small portion of the Aurora Borealis. “Naawa siguro sa akin at nagpakita din after waiting for so long sa dapat lalabasan niya,” kuwento niya who plays Elaisa Svendsen na in despair sa pagkamatay ng mister niya na by chance ay na-meet si Aga playing the role of Mark Alvarez na based sa trailer ng pelikula, parang may “something” sa naging relasyon o pakikipagkaibigan ng dalawa na pakiwari ko ay may misteryo sa katauhan ni Mark.

Showing nang Nuuk sa November 6 sa mga sinehan nationwide.