Alden Richards, endorser na rin ng alak

ENDORSER na rin ng liquor brand na Embassy Whisky ang Kapuso actor na si Alden Richards. First time ni Alden na maging ambassador ng isang alak at para sa kanya nasa tamang edad na siya para gawin ito.

“I’m of age naman na rin, I’m 28 na and parang it’s alright to be an ambassador of a liquor as long as you promote drinking in a moderate manner naman,” katwiran ni Alden.

“Hindi na rin talaga ako nagdalawang isip to say yes to a liquor endorsement this year kasi hindi naman tayo pabata. And at the same time, I’m also a whisky drinker whenever I have parties, ganyan.

“So yon talaga yung iniimon ko whenever I have some get together with friends, families and co-wokers,” pahayag pa ni Alden.

Nagkaroon ba siya ng restrictions or any consideration bago tinanggap ang endorsement?

“Well, in terms of consideration, para siyempre don sa mga supporters natin na bata at sa mga moms, baka nagulat sila for this, pero hindi naman natin ito ipo-promote para do’n sa ganung klaseng market.

“It’s really for something new na rin for me this 2020. I’m always looking forward din to be part of new families that’s why I said yes to this,” rason ng aktor.

Samantala, patuloy na napapanood si Alden sa GMA primetime series na The Gift.