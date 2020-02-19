Acting ni Alessandra de Rossi sa ‘Watch List’, pang-Oscars ayon sa American director

ADVERTISING

PURING-PURI ng Indian-American filmmaker na si Ben Rekhi ang aktres na si Alessanddra de Rossi na bida ng pelikulang Watch List na showing this Wednesday, Feb. 19.

“Alessandra’s talent is something I’ve never seen before,” komento ng director.

Ipinagmalaki rin ng director na ang kalidad ng acting ni Alessandra ay pang-Oscars.

“I’ve worked with a lot of actresses in the West even like Academy award-winners and the level of talent that Alessandra brought to this film is incredible, it’s very unique.

“I think she’s a national treasure in cinema. I think she can win an Oscars one day. She’s truly one of the great actresses here and in the world, so I felt very fortunate to work with people like Alessandra and other who were not only incredibly talented but very kind people,” sambit pa niya.

Maging ang iba pang cast na kasama sa Watch List told nina Jake Macapagal, Art Acuna at Mhiko Laurente ay hinangaan din niya.

“Jake, who is very well known in Hollywood for his work in ‘Metro Manila,’ brought a level of intensity that is going to surprise people. Art Acuña is also a force of nature.

“One of the breakout performances is Micko Laurente who plays Alessandra’s teenage son. I think he’s just going to absolutely break people’s hearts,” paglalarawan pa niya sa ibang cast.

Watch List tells the story of a woman whose husband is killed and must now take on the role of family breadwinner and protector.

Ani Ben, “It’s a very human story. At its most basic, it’s about the lengths to which a mother will go to protect her children.”

Watch List won the Most Disturbing Fiction Film Award at the 2020 Tournai Ramdam Festival in Belgium.