9 Feel-Good iWant Original Series to Bingewatch (Part 2 of 3)

BITIN ba kayo sa paunang suhestiyon naman sa Feel-Good iWant Original Series? Don’t worry because we’re giving you more titles!

Kahit na may uncertainties pa rin sa kahihinatnan ng mga Kapamilya teleseryes na ang iba ay naka-hold at ang iba’y tuluyan nang tsinugi, rich in content naman ang iWant. Basta may wifi connection ka sa bahay ay puwede mo mapanood ang ilan sa mga digital series na kanilang prinodyus. May feel-good, may horror, may steamy romance at marami pang iba!

Bilang pagpapatuloy sa ating nasimulan na pampa-good vibes, tayo ay magfocus naman sa mga kuwentong sumasailam sa tunay na pinagdaraanan ng mga taong in their 20’s to 30’s: Manilennials, Past, Future, Perfect? and Taiwan That You Love! Handa na ba kayo? Then read on!

4. Manilennials

Starring: Ria Atayde, Chai Fonacier, Nicco Manalo, Mela Franco Habijan, Fifth Solomon and more surprise guests

Directors: E. Del Mundo and Joshua Lim So

LOGLINE:

Five millennials in their 20’s come to terms with their careers and identities while constantly encountering the hilarity, absurdity, and humanity of living in Metro Manila. A non-linear comedy series that revolves around millennials and their lives in Manila. The five characters establish their friendship when a common friend manages to lure them in a networking scam. They are all trying to make it in their respective careers while figuring out who they are in this uncertain world. This is a series that highlights the nonsensicality of living in the metro, while at the same time mapping out their anxieties and insecurities and, most especially, finding humor and compassion in misadventures.

Sawa ka na ba sa mga hugot pag-ibig? Dito naman tayo sa tunay na hugot ng mga middle-class Pinoy!

Sabi nila, your 20’s and your 30’s are defining years of your life. Saktong-sakto ito para sa mga taong may nararamdamang crisis sa kanilang buhay. Don’t worry – hindi ka nag-iisa! Interesting ang pagkakatahi ng digital series na ito at makukulay ang limang characters nito. Watch it!

5. Past, Future, Perfect?

Starring: Shaina Magdayao, Loisa Andalio, Vin Abrenica, Anthony Falcon, Romnick Sarmienta and more.

Director: Dwein Baltazar

LOGLINE:

In high school, Shantal (2003) experienced the pangs of first love after she met Sir Daniel, her Filipino teacher. Fast forward to the present, Shantal (2018) now pursuing a career in writing, gets the biggest surprise of her life as she crosses paths with Sir Daniel once again in their high school reunion. Has the time already come for Shantal’s unrequited love to be reciprocated by the man she admires the most? Will the perfect love she dreamt of ever come true?

Swak na swak ito para sa mga creatives na may mental block o hindi makapagsulat dahil feeling mo ay stuck ka sa buhay o may mga insecurities ka na hindi mo napapansin na pinagdadaanan mo na pala. Kung minsan, kailangan natin balikan ang ating ‘past’ for a better future! Pero wait.. manage your expectations, ha? May mga bagay minsan na kailangan talagang manatili na sa past!

6. TAIWAN That You Love

Starring: Barbie Imperial, Paolo Angeles and Zhong Hao Rong

Director: Theodore Boborol

LOGLINE:

Eager to prove herself worthy of her achievement-centered boyfriend Eric (Paulo Angeles), college girl Ivi (Barbie Imperial) accompanies him to Taipei City when he snags an internship at the Philippine consulate in Taiwan. Her feelings of inadequacy are exacerbated when she meets—and gets a cold shoulder from—their snooty next-door neighbor Wei-Ting (Stephen Rong). A fateful run-in with Wei-Ting causes Ivi to inadvertently send Yue Lao, the mythical Chinese Matchmaking God, to the hospital. When she comes into possession of his mystical Marriage Book, Ivi is forced to take Yue Lao’s place, having to make three love matches listed in the book or else assuming his role permanently and forever living life alone.

TAIWAN… ang bansa ng F4! Kung isa ka sa mga babaeng lumipad ng ibang bansa para patunayan sa sarili na mas bongga ka compared to your ex-boyfie at gusto mo na rin mag-move on in a foreign land, this romance-comedy is for you!

Nagustuhan mo ba ang tatlong digital series na nabanggit namin? There’s more to come sa aming Part 3! Abangan!