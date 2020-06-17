9 Feel-Good iWant Original Series to Bingewatch (Part 1 of 3)

ADVERTISING

Just last month ay nakapaglabas sila ng star-studded digital movie na 'Love Lockdown' na shinoot ng mga artista habang naka-quarantine. Sila-sila na mismo ang nag-set up at maganda ang kinalabasan ng bonggang collaboration na ito. Inilabas na rin nila ang 'Malaya' na pinagbibidahan nina Lovi Poe at Zanjoe Marudo. Kinunan ang pelikula sa Southern Italy at ngayo'y mapapanood na rin sa TFC.

Sa dami ng bad vibes na balita ngayon, sure kami na naghahanap kayo ng ‘feel-good’ content to watch. Awat na muna sa foreign series at pagtuunan din natin ng pansin ang ilan sa mga iWant Original Digital Series na magpapangiti, magpapaisip at magpapakilig sa inyo! Are you ready?

1. Call Me Tita

Starring: Cherie Pie Picache, Mylene Dizon, Joanna Ampil, Agot Isidro, Angelica Panganiban and Lorna Tolentino

Directed by: Andoy Ranay

“Call Me Tita” is an 8-episode comedy and drama limited series. Set in Manila at the present time, and inspired by the stories of Filipinas who are coming to terms with getting older, we enter the world of lifelong friends – RUTH, CELINE, FRIDA, MAYA, JOSA and her daughter, GABBI- how they grapple with the challenges of being middle-aged women and try to find meaning and purpose in the midst of uncertainty and menopause. Narrating the story is a mysterious female voice over who will carry us through the lives and challenges of each of our central characters. A typical day in the lives of these women is presented, and all seems fun and harmless enough—until the day ends with a devastating blow. It is revealed that our irreverent narrator is missing. Leading the pack to find her is her only daughter, GABBI, who unfortunately even as a child, had to be the adult in their strained relationship. As the Titas scramble to find their friend, layers of their lives will be peeled back—revealing that what is seen outside, is very different from what’s really happening behind closed doors. Friendships will be questioned, secrets will be revealed, alliances will change, and perceptions will be altered. The TItas who seem to have it all turn out to be the biggest messes. Each Tita is desperate to keep their secret in the dark. “Call Me Tita” is a love letter, not only to the city of Manila but also to the middle-aged women who make it so much more interesting. Emotional, funny, sharp-witted, thought-provoking, self-deprecating, self-questioning, but always rooted in truth.”

2. Ang Babae sa Septic Tank 3

Starring: Eugene Domingo, Tony Labrusca and more

Directed by: Chris Martinez

“Sequel na, series pa? It’s just a suggestion.” Watch as Eugene Domingo comes full circle as she completes the saga in this third installment of Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank. Witness her in a new light as she tells the real untold story of Josephine Bracken in this iWant original series.

3. My Single Lady

Starring: Jodi Sta. Maria, Zanjoe Marudo and Ian Veneracion

Directed by: Carlo Catu

When a fire destroys their entire apartment, Chona (Jodi Sta. Maria) and her 7-year old son Red (Yñigo Delen), move in with three drag queens. Hustling with her job as a freelance makeup artist and a full-time single mom, Chona tries to build a new home for Red. Just as she starts to get her life back with the help of her new reliable friend BG (Zanjoe Marudo), her ex-lover Chester (Ian Veneracion) returns home in search of his long-lost son, turning her world upside down. With Chester’s return, Chona is forced to face her past and make complicated decisions for her son. Of wigs, lip syncs, and Regine Velasquez songs, she journeys with her son and discovers what a family truly means.

Did you like it? We love it! Kung bitin pa kayo sa mga nabanggit na series, abangan ang Part 2 at Part 3! Happy Streaming everybody!