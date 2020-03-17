8 TBA Studios Movies You Can Watch Online for Free!

ADVERTISING

BORED KA NA ba sa bahay? Napanood mo na ba lahat ng KDramas sa Netflix, iFlix, HOOQ o Viu at kabisado mo na rin lahat ng local movies and digital series ng iWant Originals? Gusto mo ba mapanood ang ilan sa mga dekalidad na indie films na produced ng TBA Studios?

No need to fret dahil ang TBA Studios mismo ang nag-release ng walo sa kanilang produced films for free sa YouTube. Oo, LIBRE!

Anu-ano nga ba ang mga pelikulang hindi nabigyan ng malawakang theatrical release na abot-kamay na natin ngayon?

1. Bliss

Director: Jerrold Tarog

Starring: Iza Calzado, Ian Veneracion, TJ Trinidad, Audie Gemora, Sharmaine Buencamino and Adrienne Vergara.

ADVERTISING

After involving in a film production accident that leaves her crippled, Jane Ciego, a successful actress, slowly transitions into madness after experiencing horrors and torture in her own home.

2. Water Lemon

Director: Lemuel Lorca

Starring: Junjun Quintana, Tessie Tomas, Meryll Soriano and Alessandra de Rossi

Water Lemon is set in the coastal town of Mauban, Quezon, where the mundane lives of a grieving widow, a socially handicapped genius, and a helpless grandfather interconnect to create bumps in their flatline lives.

3. Patintero

Director: Mihk Vergara

10-year old Meng loves one thing: Patintero. The only hitch is that she’s terrible at it and her reputation has earned her the title of the neighborhood “patalo” (loser). But in the continuing struggle against the high school team that has one-sidedly claimed the territory of the local sari-sari store, Meng forms an unlikely team of fellow losers to finally challenge these high schoolers in the biggest game of their lives.

4. Matangtubig (Town in a Lake)

Director: Jet Leyco

The routine of the quaint rural town of Matangtubig is broken with the discovery of a girl’s remains, defiled in an open grass field, another girl, missing. Claims for justice and a search ensues, the national media turns its attention, as the town is put on trial for the secrets it keeps, a local fisherman struggles with his conscience to admitting as witness. The townsfolk become entities for decency and sham, attempting to divert attention, the town put up its yearly festival by the lake, unknowing of a sleeping evil that has come to claim them.

5. Gayuma

Director: Cesar Apolinario

Starring: Benjamin Alves and Phoebe Walker

Mike is a young student artist at the UP College of Fine Arts. He is happy with his relationship with his girlfriend named Joy who is also a student taking up a film course. A beautiful and mysterious figure drawing model in their school catches his attention

6. IISA (As One)

Director: Chuck Gutierrez

IISA (As One) is a narrative feature about a never ending war, a town ravaged by a devastating storm and the woman caught in between.

7. Dormitoryo

Director: Emerson Reyes

Starring: Ces Quesada, Vandolph, Kate Alejandrino and more

Charles, an engineering student with an eye for beauty, just returned from school to a dormitory owned by Aling Linda, a strict, lonesome widow. Other occupants of the dorm include Max-now on his 7th year in college, Sheen-his reluctant partner, Steven-a social entrepreneur, Ramon-his cop lover, Alex-a call center agent, and Jenny-his attentive girlfriend. They all spend the evening tucked away in solitary rooms, talking about collective experiences, sharing a similar fate. And rent is due.

8. K’NA The Dreamweaver

Director: Ida Del Mundo

Starring: Mara Lopez

When K’na, a young T’boli woman, becomes a dreamweaver, she has the chance to weave together her village’s warring clans. But, will she give up true love to do so?

Iba’t ibang genre na swak sa panlasa ng mga manonood. Ito na ang pagkakataon ninyo na mapanood ang mga award-winning films na ito na legal at maganda ang kalidad.

Ang TBA Studios din ang producer ng Heneral Luna, Goyo, Smaller and Smaller Circles, Tayo sa Huling Buwan ng Taon, Write About Love and I’m Drunk, I Love You.

* All films available at the official TBA Studios YT channel. Nood na!