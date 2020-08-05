5 Pelikula ng Regal ipapalabas sa Netflix ngayong Agosto

ADVERTISING

NOT ONE, not two but a total of FIVE movies from Regal Films ang mapapanood na natin sa video streaming site na Netflix ngayong Agosto.

Umaarangkada ang mga Pinoy movies sa Netflix dahil as of writing ay may fifteen confirmed Pinoy films ang idadagdag sa catalogue nila at lima roon ay mula sa production outfit ni Mother Lily.

Mapapanood na bukas ang Time and Again, ang Post-Valentine Presentation ng Regal Films noong 2019 na pinagbidahan nina Winwyn Marquez at Enzo Pineda mula sa direksyon ni Jose Javier Reyes. Guess what? Pati ang ‘Stranded‘ nina Arjo Atayde at Jessy Mendiola na idinirek ni Ice Idanan ay palabas na rin bukas! Perfect para sa mga ‘stranded’ sa kani-kanilang bahay!

Marathon mode for sure naman ang mga loyal fans ng Kapamilya actress na si Jane Oineza dahil dalawang pelikula niya ang kanilang mapapanood na: Ang Finding You with Jerome Ponce and Barbie Imperial at Us Again with RK Bagatsing, na pinalabas lang sa mga sinehan earlier this year.

Save the best for last and laughs dahil ang kuwelang Mother-Daughter film na ‘D Ninang nina Ai Ai delas Alas, Joey Marquez, Kiray Celis, Kelvin Miranda, Angel Guardian at Kisses Delavin naman ang magpapatawa by the last week of August.

Narito ang ilang importanteng impormasyon tungkol sa mga pelikula ng Regal Entertainment Inc. na mapapanood na natin ngayong Agosto:

1. TIME AND AGAIN

Directed by: Jose Javier Reyes

Starring: Winwyn Marquez and Enzo Pineda

Available on August 6

Apol is a writer and a diner waitress who falls for a customer who already has a girlfriend. She then gains the ability to turn back time which she uses to go back to the way she first meets Ozzi.

2. STRANDED

Directed by: Ice Idanan

Starring: Arjo Atayde and Jessy Mendiola

It follows a career-oriented girl whose priorities have always been clear for her, even if it compromises the things she really wants to do. When a typhoon worsens while she’s at work, she finds herself trapped inside the building with a food delivery guy, whose background is also more complicated than he looks. While stranded, the two learns more about each other’s lives, and soon will also learn some things about themselves and their feelings.

3. FINDING YOU

Directed by: Easy Ferrer

Starring: Jerome Ponce, Jane Oineza with Barbie Imperial

Nel never forgets, literally. His condition called Hyperthymesia makes him remember everything in the past, and he uses it for his work as a journalist. He is plunged into an enigmatic journey when one day, his social media account pops up throwback posts he supposedly wrote about a girl who apparently broke his heart.

4. US AGAIN

Directed by: Joy A. Aquino

Starring: Jane Oineza and RK Bagatsing

Mike (RK Bagatsing) is a struggling artist, who meets Margie (Jane Oineza), an unfulfilled medical technician frustrated to become a doctor. Coming from a devastating break up from five years ago, Margie, a 28-year-old unfulfilled medical technician, tries to rebuild her life each day as cautious and as indifferent as possible, to avoid getting derailed again and go through another heartbreak.

5. ‘D NINANG

Directed by: GB Sampedro

Starring: Ai Ai delas Alas, Joey Marquez, Kiray Celis, McCoy de Leon and Kisses Delavin

A criminal matriarch with a gang of thieves is reunited with her estranged daughter Mikai, a firm believer of the law and everything right.

Winner, ‘di ba? Sa totoo lang, karamihan sa mga pelikulang nakalista rito ay hindi namin naabutan ang theatrical release dahil napu-pull out kaagad. Thanks to Netflix at iba pang video streaming sites ng Pinas, nabibigyan tayo ng oportunidad na mapanood ang mga pelikulang ito in the comforts of our home.

Sa mga pelikulang nakalista, saan kayo pinaka-excited?