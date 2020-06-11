5 Filipino Movies mapapanood na sa Netflix ngayong Hunyo

ADVERTISING

DUMARAMI NA ang Filipino films na nakakasama sa catalogue ng Netflix, ang #1 movie and TV streaming platform sa buong mundo. Mula sa mga mainstream hits to award-winning independent movie gems ay nakakatuwa ang pagdagdag ng selection for our kababayans abroad and foreign movie buffs. Kumbaga, unti-unti na rin namumulat ang mundo sa movie scene ng Pilipinas.

Sa buwan ng Hunyo ay limang pelikula ang mapapanood na ng mas maraming tao. Ito ay ang Pinoy Sunday (from ten years ago!), Sunod (2019 Metro Manila Film Festival favorite) , Lola Igna (from 2019 Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino), UnTrue (suspense-thriller shot in Georgia) at ang pinag-usapang award-winning 2016 Cinemalaya Film Festival Film na Pamilya Ordinaryo.

Curious ka ba sa mga nabanggit na pelikula? Check out the information and trailers below!

Pinoy Sunday Starring: Epy Quizon and Bayani Agbayani with Alessandra de Rossi and Meryll Soriano

Director: Wi Ding Ho LOGLINE: An abandoned couch turns Sunday routine into an adventure of perseverance and self-discovery, for a pair of Filipino migrant workers in Taipei. Sunod Starring: Carmina Villaroel, Mylene Dizon, Kate Alejandrino and JC Santos

Director: Carlo Ledesma LOGLINE: It centers on a woman who’s desperate to find the cure to her daughter’s illness. She takes a job at a call center, only to be haunted by the ghost in it. Lola Igna Starring: Angie Ferro, Yves Flores and Meryll Soriano

Director: Eduardo Roy Jr.

Lola Igna is a foul-mouthed and stubborn woman who is eager to die but her neighbors are hung up on her winning the title “the oldest living grandmother in the world.” Her long lost great-great-grandson, Tim, is an aspiring Vlogger who wants to latch on to her now-famous grandma but ends up giving her a new reason to live.

UnTrue Starring: Cristine Reyes and Xian Lim

Director: Sigrid Andrea Bernardo

A bruised and beaten wife named Mara (Cristine Reyes) seeks the help of Georgian police against her husband Joachim (Xian Lim). In this He-she said film, truths, lies and the dark past will be uncovered.

Pamilya Ordinaryo Starring:

Director: Eduardo Roy Jr. LOGLINE: Jane and Aries are teenage parents. They make a living out of stealing on the streets… until fate hits back at them.

Nakakatuwa na habang tumatagal ay mas nagiging diverse na ang niche ng mga pelikulang nakakapasok sa catalogue ng Netflix. Sana, balang araw ay mamayagpag din ang mga pelikula at seryeng Pilipino sa international scene. Malay natin, baka balang araw ay mahalin din ng international market ang ating mga likha tulad ng pagmamahal na ipinapakita natin sa mga KDrama, KMovies at KPop ngayon, ‘di ba?