WOW NAMAN! Kris Aquino, kinilala bilang 2017 Best Influencer ng Berlin Native Advertising Awards

MAY BAGONG achievement si Kris Aquino kahit hindi siya visible ngayon sa telebisyon at nagko-concentrate lang sa kanyang blog sa social media.

Sa post ni Kris recently, binigyan siya ng Bronze Award ng Berlin Native Advertising Awards for Best Influencer 2017.

“It all started because I had to find a way, network TV was no longer open to me. I researched & knew that going online was an avenue I could try.

“With a brand new team, we knocked on doors — @nbsalert was 1 of our 1st believers. Thank You God for this blessing! We’re back home & I saw a message from 1 of my life’s heaven sent angels, @xandraramos.

“To all of you who could now be where I was at the start of 2017, questioning the how comes & the –what Ifs — take it from me: JKP — Just Keep Praying! Surround yourself w/ creative, positive, hardworking, loyal people, and don’t lose faith because as promised in Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future,” post ni Kris.

Dagdag pa niya, “In all my years of working on tv & film — this is my first European recognition. It is all the more meaningful because it was a digital production done by our KCAP team w/ guidance from Huddle Room & it was a shoot I did w/ my bunso. Good night from a very grateful believer in God’s wondrous ways.”

At least, kahit walang TV exposures ay ratsada naman si Kris bilang social media influencer sa online world na very much in sa panahon ngayon.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

