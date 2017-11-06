Winwyn Marquez, waging 2017 Reina Hispanoamericana sa Bolivia!

SUNOD-SUNOD ang pagwawagi ng Pinay beauties sa international beauty pageant. Bukod kay Karen Ibasco na nanalong Miss Earth 2017 ay winner din ang beauty ni Winwyn Marquez as 2017 Reina Hispanoamericana sa Bolivia nitong Linggo (Nov. 5) ng umaga, Philippine time.

Si Winwyn ang kauna-unahang Filipina beauty and also first from Asia na nag-compete sa Reina Hispanoamericana. Tinalo ni Winwyn ang 26 kandidata vying for the crown.

Lumutang ang ganda at galing ni Winwyn sa question and answer segment ng pageant nang tanungin siya “How would you promote Spanish-American culture with the great difficulty or barrier of language?”

Sagot ni Winwyn, “Buenas noches! Language can be learned. Languge can be learned but the will and determination to contribute something to the organization, can not.

“It has to come from the heart and has to be natural. I believe that kindness is a universal language that if you would treat peole with tolerance, patience and love, you will understand each other.

“The hispanic culture is not language only. It’s about love for God, love for history and culture, and love for family.

“And as a Filipino with a unique heritage, I have instill that. I am ready to promote the hispanic culture not just in Asia but in the while world.

It is time to celebrate the hispanic culture. It is meant to be celebrated. Gracias!”

Bongga ang sagot. Kaya yon, win na win si Winwyn!

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

