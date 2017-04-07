Viva, may pahayag sa “kagaspangan ng ugali” nina James Reid at Nadine Lustre sa kanilang US tour

NAGLABAS na ng pahayag ang Viva Live kaugnay ng alegasyon ni Elaine Crisostomo ng Entablado Production USA LLC, na nag-produce ng concert nina James Reid at Nadine Lustre kamakailan sa San Francisco, California.

Nilinaw ng Viva Live na wala silang kasunduan sa grupo ni Elaine, kaya mali umano ang mga alegasyon ni Elaine laban kina James at Nadine at sa Viva.

Matatandaang nag-post si Elaine ng kanyang mga sama ng loob sa JaDine love team at sa mga namahahala sa mga ito matapos ang concert na ginanap sa Chabot College sa Hayeard, California.

Sa kanyang Facebook rants, pinalabas ni Elaine na “magaspang ang ugali” ni James at Nadine, gayundin ang mga kasama nito nang hindi magpakita sa mga event na in-organize nila. Sinabi pa niyang pinagmukha umano silang tanga ng grupo ng JaDine.

Sa statement ng Viva Live, nanindigan sila na si Nancy Yang lang ang tanging kausap, at wala silang anumang kontak at anumang kinalaman sa iba pang partido na may kaugnayan sa JaDine US tour.

Narito ang kabuuan ng pahayag ni Pamela Diploma, assistant vice president for concerts ng Viva Live:

“Viva Live, the artists and their management, thank all who have shown their support for the Jadine US tour. The Viva Live team worked hard with the artists to produce a great show for everyone.

“The negative statements made by San Francisco promoter Elaine Crisostomo of Entablado are not only inaccurate but wrongly directed at the artists and their management. Viva Live entered into contract only with Ms.Nancy Yang as promoter for the Jadine US tour. We are not privy or in direct contact with any other party or promoter in relation to the Jadine US tour. Thus, any and all activities organized by Entablado outside of the final itinerary program agreed with Ms. Yang, are not authorized by Viva Live. The supposed ticketed brunch with fans organized by Ms. Crisostomo is not part of the final approved itinerary. Her statements imputing unprofessionalism and rude behavior against the artists and their management for not appearing in this unauthorized activity is clearly unwarranted.

“We reserve the right to resort to any and all remedies available in law and equity.”