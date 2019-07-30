VAA artists Race at Nicole, masuwerteng nakasama si Nadine sa ‘Indak

DALAWANG baguhang Viva young stars are getting into the groove with no less than multi-awarded young actress Nadine Lustre.

Nicole Omillo and Race Matias share the spotlight in Nadine’s latest film, ang dance flick na Indak. The movie actually marks Nicole’s and Race’s movie debut.

Para kay Nicole, ito ang kanyang biggest break so far who started her showbiz journey bilang member ng all-girl pop group na Sugar ‘N Spice.

Nicole plays a very important role in the Indak bilang bagong kontrabida ni Nadine.

“I feel so blessed with this project,” Nicole says. “It’s such an honor to be working with Nadine and Sam who are not only great actors but also singer-performers. Nakaka-inspire sila.”

Race feels the same and only has praises for Nadine.

“You can’t help but admire her. She goes way beyond what’s required of her. She makes me want to do better in what I’m doing.”

Race is no stranger to showbiz, being the son of actor and former Quezon City mayor Herbert Bautista.

“Indak” actually marks Race’s comeback of sorts in Viva. He had a cameo appearance sa pelikulang Like Father, Like Son na pinagbibidahan ng amang si Herbert.

A graduate of a film course at the New York Film Academy, Race hopes to be an international-caliber director someday. In the meantime, he is showcasing his talents as an actor and performer in front of the cameras.

Indak opens in cinemas nationwide on August 7.