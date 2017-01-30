Top 6 candidates sa Miss Universe question & answer portion

Sa ginanap na 65th Miss Universe pageant sa Pilipinas ngayong araw, January 30, nagbunutan ng numero ang Top 6 na kandidata mula sa France, Kenya, Colombia, Philippines, Thailand, at Haiti para sa question & answer portion.

Mayroong 30 segundo ang bawat kandidata na sagutin ang nabunot nilang tanong mula sa host na si Steve Harvey. Nag-request ng intrepreter ang mga kandidata ng Colombia, France, Thailand, at Haiti.

Narito ang kanilang sagot, ayon sa pagkasunud-sunod:

Miss Philippines Maxine Medina

Question: What is the most significant change you’ve seen in the world in the last 10 years?

Answer: The last 10 years of being here in the world is that I saw all the people being in one event like this in Miss Universe, and it’s something big to us that we are one, as one nation, we are all together.

Miss Kenya Mary Esther Were

Question: Arguably, no US president has had an active first 10 days in office. What are you most excited about, and what most concerns you when it comes to the presidency of Donald Trump?

Answer: Politics… let me just start again. Donald Trump, having been elected as president of the United States may not have been the choice of many people living in the United States because of the divided support system for the outgoing president Barack Obama, who was supporting an upcoming woman president, who was supposed to be a woman president, Hillary Clinton. So so many people oppose his position, but I feel that once he took up his position, he was able to unify the entire nation.

Miss Thailand Chalita “Namtan” Suansane

Question: Name a curent or past world leader whom you admire and why.

Answer: Mabuhay, Philippines! For me that would be the king of Thailand. His Majesty has been working tirelessly on behalf of the Thai people ever since I was born. For all the Thai people, His Majesty has been like a father to us. Thank you very much.

Miss France Iris Mittenaere

Question: Given today’s worldwide refugee crisis, do countries have an obligation to accept refugees, or do they have a right to close their borders?

Answer: The country should have the right to open or close their borders. Throughout the world, people can choose to have the borders open or closed. In Europe we have open borders. In France we want to have the most globalization that we can, we want to have the biggest exchange of people that we can. Maybe someday that will change, but now we have open borders. Having open borders allows us to travel more through the world, and to find out more about what’s out there in the world.

Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier

Question: On January 21, an estimated 4.8 million people marched woldwide for human rights, women’s rights, and other issues. If you were able to participate, what would you have been marching for?

Answer: One of the women I admire in the world is Eleanor Roosevelt because she fought so much for human rights and I feel like that’s what we need in the world. We are just one. A hundred thousand years ago, 6 species of human lived in the world. Now we are just one. And we all need each other, and we need to respect each other.

Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar

Question: why do we believe violence is so prevalent in today’s society and what can we do about it?

Answer: I come from a country that does have violence and this is my reference point. And although there are presidents who don’t get along with others, we work together to be able to unite. Campaigns, respect, and inclusivity to be able to have a social transformation that will educate our children.

Base sa mga sagot ng anim na kandidata, pinili ang Top 3. Pasok ang Colombia, France, at Haiti, kung saan ang kinoronahan sa Mall of Asia Arena ang pambato ang France bilang bagong Miss Universe.

Danny’s Law

by Danilo Jaime Flores