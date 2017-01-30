Top 3 answers sa Miss Universe finals

Isa-isang sinagot ng Top 3 finalists mula sa mga bansang Colombia, France, at Haiti ang final Q&A sa ginanap na 65th Miss Universe pageant sa bansa sa Mall of Asia Arena ngayong araw, January 30.

Kapwa gumamit ng interpreter ang tatlong kandidata sa tanong na: “Name something over the course of your life that you failed at, and tell us what you learned from that experience.” Gayunman, hindi nagamit ang interpreter ni Miss Haiti, kung saan pinaulit pa niya ang tanong sa host na si Steve Harvey bago sumagot sa wikang Ingles.

Narito ang kanilang mga sagot na nagtakda ng kanilang kapalaran sa kumpetisyon:

Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar: I think that many times, one makes mistakes for many things. During moments when you may not accept someone due to their differences, to not accept them due to their sexual preferences, and to not be capable of accepting their error. I think any of those experiences gives you the opportunity to have strength and value and principles.

Miss France Iris Mittenaere: I’ve failed several times in my life, so I thought that I failed the first time that I went out on a casting, because my name wasn’t on the list. The very next day, I found that I was in a new book. So I think that when you fail, you have to be elevated, you have to try again, and keep going. If tonight, I’m not one of the winners, I will still have the great honor of being one of the 3 finalists, so I think that I have failed before, but I think this is a great first opportunity.

Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier: About 7 years ago, I survived the earthquake. I feel I was failing myself because I was not living my dreams, I was living day by day in that earthquake, it was a bad event, but I choose to be a very positive person and learn a great lesson from it. Because if I am here today, it’s because I am living my dreams.

Sa huli, pinili ng mga hurado ang kandidata ng France para tanghaling bagong Miss Universe. Habang first runner-up ang Haiti, at second runner-up naman ang Colombia.

