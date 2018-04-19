THE BELLADONNAS MAGPAPASIKLAB SA SHOWBIZ

SINGERS AND STARS come and go sa showbiz. Lahat sila nangangarap makilala at sumikat tulad sa mga idols nila na ini-idolo ng karamihan.

Yong iba, gusto magpasiklab pero waley. Meron iba dyan, ang lakas ng dating sa simula pero sablay naman kaya nawawala at hindi nagtatagal.

Hindi lang talent kasi ang puhunan. Hindi lang ganda at kaguwapuhan ang baon mo dahil ang mga sumikat na andyan ngayon na hinahangaan mo ay hindi lang looks ang baon nila at talent pero ang “suwerte” ay hindi lahat nakakamtan.

Sa dami nila, kung minsan ay hindi mo na sila napapansin.

Mabuti na lang, may nagtitiwala kina Phoebe, Jazzy, Quinn, Chole, Stiff, Rie and Xie na suportahan ang mga pangarap nila na makilala sa showbiz.

Thanks to their “Nay Len” (Len Carillo) of 3:16 Events and Talent Management na all-out ang suporta sa mga girls.

Yes, The Belladonnas will be the newest group na mga total performers (sing, dance) sa entertainment scene.

At the moment, sa preparation nila ay nag-undergo sila ng voice lesson from Sweet Plantado-Tiongson of The Company; dance training from Mia Pangyarihan of Sex Bomb and Donald Balbuena.

The Belladonas just finished an intensive acting workshop from PETA and from Direk Emman dela Cruz.

Stiff who hails from Cebu loves singing and acting. Rei is a 5’4” beauty who plays the guitar while Xie loves dancing and modeling.

Jazzy loves to act and sing. Chloe, rumored to be Bulacan Vice Governor Daniel Fernando’s ex-girlfriend is 5’3” in height. Quinn with her dark complexion is 5’3” and loves modeling, singing, acting and dancing.

Last but not the least is Phoebe and a stunner with her killer smile.

The 7 members The Belladonas will be performing in malls, bars and corporate shows very soon.

Goodluck girls! Goodluck Belladonnas.