THE BABY IS NOW A LADY: Juliana Gomez celebrates her 18th birthday

SIMPLE LANG ang gusto ni Juliana Torres Gomez para sa kanyang 18th birthday.

Ang gusto lang ni Juliana is a ‘disco’ inspired party imbes na isang magarbong pa-debut ng Dad and Mom niya.

In last night’s (Saturday, September 8) disco-themed party at the Bench Tower in Bonifacio Global City sa Taguig, happy sina Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez at Leyte 4th District Representative Lucy Torres-Gomez at dalaga na ang unica hija nila.

Sa mga dumalo, na-enjoy nila ang very 70’s inspired party na maging si Goma at Lucy ay naki-70’s outfit na tipong Disco Fever ang peg.

Love na love ng dalawa ang kanilang baby na ngayon ay officially dalaga na.

Sa kanyang Facebook Account, sinulat ni Goma ang kanyang mensahe sa anak na dalaga na ngayon.

“To my dearest Juliana, know that you are the best thing that ever happened to me and mom. You are truly a bearer of joy to everyone. I wish you your heart’s desire, the best in life and the best of health.

“Now that you are 18 choose the kind of friends and people you are with. When given a chance to decide on something always decide on what will give you peace and happiness. Continue to be nice and helpful to people. Always remember that we love you very very much! To me and mom you will always be that beautiful little girl no matter how old you get. I love you!”

Reyted K

By RK Villacorta