Televiewers, excited na sa pagbabalik ng ‘Starstruck’ sa GMA-7 sa June 15

HANDA NA ang entablado at mga kamera para sa pagbabalik ng Starstruck 7, ang original artista search ng GMA-7 na magsisimula na sa June 15 sa primetime.

Ang Starstruck ang nagpasimula ng tougher, more exciting competition that promises diverse and entertaining challenges sa telebisyon.

This season of StarStruck is hosted by Ultimate Star and StarStruck Season 1 Ultimate Female Survivor Jennylyn Mercado at ng Kapuso Primetime King na si Dingdong Dantes.

Makakasama naman nina Dingdong at Jennylyn bilang Starstruck Council sina Heart Evangelista, Cherie Gil at Jose Manalo.

Bilang judges, they will be mentoring the finalists and be involved in the story-telling of the program.

Si Kyline Alcantara naman ang magho-host ng online show nito na tinawag na Inside StarStruck na mapapanood sa Youtube channel every Monday to Friday at 6 p.m.

Out of thousands of auditionees across the country, 11 boys and 11 girls were chosen through a series of demanding tests dubbed as the ‘StarStruck Experience’. After the gruelling process, these 22 hopefuls will face their final audition on the pilot episode as they compete for a rightful spot in the Final 14.

Mapapanood na ang Starstruck 7 simula sa June 15 at sa mga susunod pang Sabado sa GMA-7.