Sylvester Stallone, may huling misyon sa ‘Rambo: Last Blood’

KILALA si Sylvester Stallone sa kanyang apat na Rambo movie — Rambo: First Blood (1982), Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988) and Rambo” (2008). Ngayong 2019 ay nagbabalik ang favorite legendary hero na si Rambo sa kanyang huling mission para sa Rambo: Last Blood.

Sa pang-limang Rambo franchise, tutulungan ni John Rambo ang isang kaibigan to rescue her daughtermula sa mga kidnappers. Rambo obliges to the call and returns to his expertise – ang killing fields.

His search for the daughter brings him to Mexico, upon discovering that she is sold in as a sex worker run by a brutal cartel, isang journalist ang tumulong sa kanya para labanan ang sex trafficking ring.

Rambo goes full blast at walang makapipigil sa kanya. Lalabanan niya nang harapan ang mga ruthless leader ng sindikato. Yes, we can only guess how cruel and intense this could get.

Kakaiba ang Rambo: Last Blood sa mga naunang Rambo movie. This time ay naka-cowboy attire siya habang nakasakay sa kabayo. Pero gagamitin pa rin ni Rambo ang kanyang malaki at matalas na “heartstopper” knife kasama ang kanyang iconic bow and arrow. As expected, Rambo will be giving us another bloody rampage showcased in the last four chapters of the franchise.

As tough as the character he is playing, Sylvester Stallone is still showing us his perfect form even now that he’s already in his 70s. He is a brilliant actor who also happens to be an accomplished screenwriter, sharing the writing credits alongside Matt Cirulnick.

Matatandaang naging Academy nominated din si Stallone for Best Actor and Best Screenplay para sa pelikulang Rocky.

Ang Rambo: Last Blood ay directed by Adrian Grunberg. Showing na ang pelikula sa mga sinehan simula September 20, 2019, mula sa Viva International Pictures and MVP Entertainment.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

