Solenn Heussaff, pinuna ang maling translation sa sagot ni Miss France

Kaagad na pinuna ng actress na si Solenn Heussaff ang mali umanong translation ng French interpreter sa sagot ni Miss France Iris Mittenaere sa final question mula sa host na si Steve Harvey para sa Top 3 finalist sa 65th Miss Universe competition na ginanap sa bansa ngayong araw, January 30.

Ang final question kina Miss France, Miss Haiti, at Miss Columbia ay: “Name something over the course of your life that you failed at and tell us what you learned from that experience.”

Sumagot si Mittenaere sa wikang French at sa English translation ng kanyang interpreter, sinabi nito na: “I failed several times in my life. So I thought I failed the first time I went out on a casting because my name wasn’t on the list.”

Sa tweet ng half French-half Pinay na si Solenn, itinaman ng actress ang translation. Aniya, “French translator said: when i missed my first casting. But she really said 1st year of Medicine school.”

Sa kasunod pang tweet ni Solenn, sinabi niyang maganda ang naging sagot ni Mittenaere kahit hindi i-translate. At naniniwala siyang nasungkit nito ang korona hindi dahil sa translation.

Ang buong sagot ng fifth year dental surgery student na si Mittaenere ayon sa interpreter ay: “I failed several times in my life. So I thought I failed the first time I went out on a casting because my name wasn’t on the list. And the very next day, I found out that I was in a very new [book]. So I think that when you fail you have to elevated and you have to try again and keep going. Tonight , if I’m not one of the winners, I would still have had the great honor of being one of the three finalists. So I think that I have failed before, but to me this is a great opportunity.”

Ipinutong ni 2016 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach ang korona kay Mittaenere matapos nitong talunin ang 85 pang kandidata sa Miss Universe pageant sa Mall of Asia Arena.

First runner-up ang 25-year na si Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier, habang second runner-up naman ang 23-year old na si Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar.

