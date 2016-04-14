“SM City Baliwag Central Terminal Now Open For Bulacan Commuters”

THE VERY much anticipated terminal that has been long waited is now open to serve the public! SM City Baliwag Central Terminal launched its soft opening last April 15, 2016 in the town of Baliuag.

Gateway that will cater Bulakenyos through different means of transportation via their destination. From tricycles, jeepneys or PUJ, UV Express to buses.

Tricycles and Jeepney routes from SM City Baliwag via nearby barangays and towns around Baliuag. While FX/AUV will provide transfers from the said terminal to SM City Clark, SM City Pampanga, SM City North EDSA, SM Center Sangangdaan/Monumento, SM City Tarlac, SM City Cabanatuan, SM City San Jose Del Monte, SM City Fairview and SM City Novaliches.

A bridge like, to their journey that will offer commuters its convenience, security while waiting, and accessibility to all entree of transportation.

Apart from the FX/AUV there will busses also via Cubao, Grace Park/ Caloocan, Avenida/Divisoria, Isabela/Tuguegarao, Cabanatuan/San Jose, Bataan/Olongapo/Zambales, Carmen/Urdaneta/Baguio/La Union, Dagupan, Tarlac/ Alaminos/ Bolinao and Aurora/Baler.

Transport Group that fused that said terminal are Baliwag Transit, Five Star, ES Transport, New RL, Victory Liner and Genesis.

While waiting for your departure schedules, you may pass through the bridge-way going to the mall proper of SM City Baliwag if you want to eat or to shop first before your travel. Or if you just want to wait at the terminal there will available food strip along-side for everyone like the 7’11, Pasalubong Centers, and other food carts that will offer quick food stuff as you go along your way.

Furthermore an additional 581 parking slots at the second and third level of the terminal are available for the customers and shoppers

SM City Baliwag will not stop providing their dear customers/shoppers to make everything possible and available. Not only good concept of tenants or shops inside the mall but also services at its best!