Si Miss France Iris Mittenaere ang bagong Miss Universe

Isinalin ni 2016 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach ang korona kay Miss France Iris Mittenaere na hinirang na bagong Miss Universe matapos talunin ang 85 pang kandidata mula sa buong mundo sa katatapos na 65th Miss Universe competition na ginanap sa Pilipinas sa Mall of Asia Arena ngayong araw, January 30.

Hindi makapaniwala ang kandidata ng France na masusungkit niya ang korona, kung saan sa sagot niya sa final question mula sa host na Steve Harvey, sinabi niyang isa nang malaking karangalan para sa kanya ang mapabilang sa 3 finalists.

Kapwa gumamit ng interpreter ang Top 3 na sina Miss France, Miss Haiti, at Miss Columbia para sa final question na: “Name something over the course of your life that you failed at, and tell us what you learned from that experience.”

Sa pamamagitan ng interpreter, sinabi ng 23-year old dental student na, “I’ve failed several times in my life, so I thought that I failed the first time that I went out on a casting, because my name wasn’t on the list. The very next day, I found that I was in a new book. So I think that when you fail, you have to be elevated, you have to try again, and keep going. If tonight, I’m not one of the winners, I will still have the great honor of being one of the 3 finalists, so I think that I have failed before, but I think this is a great first opportunity.”

Tinanghal namang first runner-up ang 25-year na si Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier, habang second runner-up naman ang 23-year old na si Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar.

Samantala, nakapasok sa Top 6 ang pambato ng Pilipinas. Sa random questions, natoka sa kanya ang tanong na: “What is the most significant change you’ve seen in the world in the last 10 years?”

May interpreter na nagsalin sa Filipino ng tanong, pero sinagot din ito ni Maxine Medina sa Ingles. Aniya, “The last 10 years of being here in the world is that I saw all the people being in one event like this in Miss Universe, and it’s something big to us that we are one, as one nation, we are all together.”

