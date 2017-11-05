SA PELIKULANG “12”: Direk Dondon Santos, bilib sa pagiging scriptwriter ni Alessandra de Rossi

MAY MGA KUWENTO si Direk Dondon Santos, ang film director ng “hugot” movie na #12 produced ng Viva Films sa kanyang mga artista na ang script sa unang pagkakataon ay sinulat ng aktres na si Alessandra de Rossi.

Sa messenger chat namin kay Direk Dondon, puring puri niya si Alex (palayaw ng aktres) maging ang kapartner ng aktres na si Ivan Padilla.

May kuwento ni Direk sa amin tungkol sa working relationship nila ni Alex as his artista and at the same time ay scriptwriter niya for the film: “Since she wrote the script, she knows what she wants, how the story should be told kaya easier for me as the director. We have worked together before (MMK, Komiks) and like always, magaling si Alex sa characterization and consistency.

Ayon sa direktor, si Alex na talaga ang artista even before she wrote the script. “She wrote it, she’s the actress na. I mounted it how she wanted it,” mensahe ni Direk Dondon sa katanungan namin.

Pagpapaliwanag ng direktor ng “12” tungkol sa pelikula niya na hindi masasabing tahimik ang obra nya kung ang pagbabasihan ay ang trailer na napapanood na natin during cinema break.

“Hindi ko masabi na “tahimik” coz technically, discussion ang buong movie ng issues ng relationship nila but hindi mellow dramatic ang pelikula.

“But I’m a fan of subtle and silent scenes and we have a lot of those in the movie. Ivan easily became one of my favorite actors to work with. Dala niya ang discipline of a Hollywood actor. He was Anton (his character) the whole he was on the set. He is so good. I tried casting him pa for another project,” pagmamalaki ni Direk Dondon sa kanyang mga artista.

Sa darating na Miyerkules, November 8 ay ipapalabas na ang pelikula sa mga sinehan nationwide.

During the presscon ng pelikula, naikuwento ng aktres na kabado siya sa magiging outcome ng pelikula.

Ayon sa isang creative insider na nakausap namin: ”People might expect a lot from the last film Alessandra was casted. Iba ang Kita Kita nila ni Empoy Marquez. Baka mag-suffer ito people will be comparing it with her latest movie. Iba ang 12. Iba sa Kita Kita,” sabi nito sa amin.

Reyted K

By RK Villacorta