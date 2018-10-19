Regine Velasquez, inaming sina Piolo, Sharon at Sarah ang dahilan ng paglipat niya sa ABS-CBN

HINDI laki ng talent fee ang dahilan kung bakit bumalik sa ABS-CBN si Regine Velasquez. Ayaw din niyang tawaging “transfer” ang kanyang ginawang paglipat.

“First of all, I just want to say that 20 years po ako sa GMA and I am very thankful to them. I am grateful to them. Dahil po sa kanila, napatagal po ’yung aking career, nabigyan ako ng pagkakataong mag-host, gumawa ng soap at marami pang iba.

“So, sa akin pong puso, maraming, maraming salamat pa rin sa GMA.

“Actually, not a lot of people know, I actually started here in ABS-CBN. I did, I started here. They gave me a chance, they gave me a television show na talagang practically, hindi po ako kilala.

“Nag-uumpisa pa lang ako nu’n, I was 16 or 17 years old, and I did two TV shows. I did Teen Pan Alley kasama ko si Janno Gibbs at si Bing Loyzaga, and then ’yung Triple Treat,” paliwanag ng Asia’s Songbird.

Gusto raw niya talagang makatrabaho ang mga Kapamilya stars kaya siya nag-decide bumalik sa Dos.

Ani Regine, “I wanted to work with other artists. I wanted to do a concert with Sharon, with Sarah (Geronimo) and Gary (Valenciano) and Martin (Nievera) and Piolo (Pascual).

“You know, they’re all here. And that’s really naman my main reason. I just really wanted to work with other people. Kasi, especially the last few years, medyo nahihirapan akong mag-collaborate, mga collaboration na ginagawa ko, hindi na namin napapalabas sa TV. So, parang it was getting harder and harder lang.

“But again, I am thankful to GMA. I have nothing bad to say about GMA. But I am so happy to be back here in ABS, I really am. And the kind of welcome they gave me, my goodness! Thank you very much, it’s so overwhelming,” bulalas pa ni Regine.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

