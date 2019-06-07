Raffy Tulfo ‘totally different’ sa Tulfo brothers

TV 5 BROADCAST journalist Raffy Tulfo is humility personified when he publicly apologized and asked for forgiveness in behalf of his brother Erwin Tulfo, who is currently embroiled in a controversy along with DSWD Secretary retired general Rolando Bautista.

Dahil sa ginawa ni Raffy sa kanyang radio program na Radyo Singko: Wanted Sa Radyo ay mas lalong bumuhos ang respeto sa kanya ng listeners at millions of netizens.

Mapagkumbaba ding hiningi ni Raffy sa mga tao at colleagues from the industry to please, not to find fault to all of them (Tulfo brothers) when only one is in question and involve in a certain issue.

Raffy, although a certified Tulfo, the same with Erwin, Ben, Mon and former DOT Secretary Wanda, is totally different from each other. Evidently, Raffy has his own identity.

Ang kanyang radio program na Wanted sa Radyo ay patuloy na nangunguna sa time slot nito sa hapon base sa AC Nielsen and Kantar Media. Mayoon din siyang 7.5 million followers sa Facebook at 4 million Youtube subscribers.

Raffy, without a doubt, established a unique role for himself and he excels in his area of expertise.

Obviously, because of Raffy’s popularity, ACT-CIS (Anti-Crime and Terrorism Through Community Involvement and Support) topped the recently concluded mid-term election among the partylist group and will surely get 3 seats at the House of Representatives when he 18th Congress opens.