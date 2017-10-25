PRAYERS FOR ISABEL!!! Isabel Granada, comatose pagkatapos ma-cardiac arrest sa Doha, Qatar

NASA COMATOSE stage ngayon ang singer-actress na si Isabel Granada pagkatapos niyang atakehin habang nasa isang meet and greet event sa Doha, Qatar.

Sa post ng kaibigan niyang si Bianca Lapus, humihingi sila ng dasal para bumuti ang kalagayan ni Isabel.

“I would like to ask for healing prayers for my dear friend, sis Isabel Granada. She was rushed at the Heart Hospital Hamad Medical Corp. Now at HGH (Hamad General Hospital) in Qatar,” post ni Bianca sa kanyang FB account.

“She suddenly collapsed lng daw. So im doing my best to get updates from the people who are there now. Please please she needs prayer warriors now.”

Ayon sa nurse na ka-chat ni Bianca from Qatar, nasa critical na kondisyon ngayon si Isabel.

“She was rushed at heart hospital and status was post cardiac arrest, but according to the nurse i chatted with in Qatar she was transferred to Hamad hospital and its confirmed she has internal bleeding and aneurysm.

“She will undergo a major operation anytime now. But according to the respiratory therapist, she had 6 times cardiac arrest. Please lets pray for Isa,” pag-a-update pa ni Bianca sa kalagayan ng kaibigan.

Ikinagulat at ikinalungkot naman ng marami ang marami ang nangyari kay Isabel at lahat sila ay nagdarasal din na mapabuti na ang kalagayan ng aktres.

Isabel Granada is a famous singer, actress, pilot and athlete. She was born on March 3, 1976 and she’s only 41 years old. She is married toGeryk Genasky Aguas in 2002 and eventually separated. In 2015, she married again to Arnel Cowley.

Nagkaroon ng anak si Isabel sa dating asawa na isang sikat na commercial model noon. Her son’s name is Hubert Thomas Jericho Granada Aguas. Meron din siyang dalawang “step children” sa bagong napangasawa.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

