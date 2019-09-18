Pormang guwaping ni Gerald Anderson sa Star Magic Ball, may isyu

ANG GUWAPING ni Gerald Anderson sa suot niyang embroidered moss green barong sa nakaraang ABS-CBN Star Magic Ball.

Wala man ka-date that night sa pabongga ng mga Kapamilya Stars para sa fund raising event ng Bantay Bata (I just wonder kung paano sila nakalikom ng donation para sa advocacy na makatulong sa NGO na itinatag ni Miss Gina Lopez), may isyu pala sa likod ng gamit ng aktor at mga kasamahan niya sa bagong aksyon serye nila sa Kapamilya Network ng Scout Ranger Tabak Pin.

Sa pagkakaalam ko ay nagkaroon ng” softened and shortened” training para sa bagong serye for Kapamilya Network na “A Soldier’s Heart”.

Sa Facebook account ni Ms. Jo Anne Avenido Arevalo, isinulat niya ang kanyang pagka-disgusto sa ginawa ni Gerald (kasama ang mga co-stars niya) sa paggamit ng symbolic tabak pin.

Sa kanyang isinulat na nai-copy and paste namin, narito ang kabuunan ng si temiento niya:

“I have nothing personal against Gerald Anderson. I do not know him personally nor have we ever met. But is his wearing the Scout Ranger TABAK in the Star Magic Ball authorized? Is this proper? A wife of a junior officer brought this to my attention. It bothered her sensitivities…so did mine. It is not an accessory to wear and display but an honor and distinction to be earned. Soldiers die trying to earn this privilege given only to a chosen few.”

“Can someone of authority look into this and enlighten us please?”

Pagpapatuloy niya: “While I have nothing personal against the actors who wore the TABAK tab in the Star Magic Ball, the TABAK tab itself and what IT STANDS FOR is PERSONAL to me.

“I AM MARRIED TO ONE OF THOSE WHO EARNED THAT TABAK TAB THE REAL AND HARD WAY.

“Because of that TABAK tab, my husband was, and still is, sent away on missions in far-flung war zones for months, and even years, on end.

“Because of that TABAK tab, I am left at home, struggling to be both mother and father to our Unico Hijo while trying to juggle work to make both ends meet.

“Because of that TABAK tab, my husband is staring at danger in the eye while I am worried sick and fervently praying that God will keep him and the troops safe.

“Because of that TABAK tab, other families are enjoying long weekends and holidays, while my husband and the troops are on high alert status. Will my son and I be able to enjoy the holidays then knowing that their lives are on the line?

“Because of that TABAK tab, birthdays and anniversaries in our family are almost always celebrated apart from each other so that everyone else will be able to celebrate theirs in peace.

“Because of that TABAK tab, I am always told by my husband, “TIIS LANG” which I have been doing over the past 22 years just so everyone else will have safe and comfortable lives.

“Because of that TABAK tab, I always have to be strong as a wife and mother. I thought that I would be used to it by now. It honestly doesn’t get any easier. I try my darnest best to put up a brave front and keep it together but there are days that I just cave in and crumble.

“Because of that TABAK tab, my husband and I have to be apart for an indefinite period of time. You CAN’T even begin to imagine how lonely it is to be apart from each other. And no matter how hard I try to keep the faith, I STILL LIVE IN FEAR OF NOT KNOWING IF I WILL EVER SEE MY HUSBAND AGAIN.

‘I don’t think people actually realize how extremely difficult it is being a Ranger Wife. I can claim in all certainty that it is the hardest job in the Army!

‘Though I may rant and vent, I know exactly what I signed up for. And if I had to do everything over again, I would still choose to be a Ranger Wife.

“SO, YES, THE TABAK TAB IS VERY PERSONAL TO ME.

“GIVEN THE MANY SACRIFICES WE MADE, AND CONTINUE TO MAKE, BEING SCOUT RANGER WIVES, WE DESERVE OUR OWN TABAK TAB TOO!

Our column is open to hear Gerald’s and the ABS-CBN productions handling the serye’ side of the story kung bakit ginamit nila ang “Tabak” pin insignia?

Reyted K

By RK Villacorta