PIOLO PASCUAL’S SUNPIOLOGY AT 10

ANG AKALA ng publiko, isang promotional event lang ang paandar ng Sun Life Financial ang SUNPIOLOGY ng guwapong aktor na si Piolo Pascual na isa sa mga celebrity endorsers ng kompanya.

Hindi ko namalayan na nasa 10th year na pala ang fun run na ito ni Papa P. na almost every year ay palaki ng palaki ang scope ng sports and fun event not only for individuals but also for family na gusto makipag-bonding and at the same time ay makatulong sa charity na advocacy din ng aktor.

Aside from the awareness kung papaano maiwasan ang diabetes at magkaroon ng mas healthier lifestyle, nakakatulong ang SUNPIOLOGY ni Piolo sa mga scholars na pinagaaral niya na karamihan ay mga graduates na.

“I want to help in my own little ways and at the same time, we promote a healthy lifestyle,” kuwento ng actor during SUNPIOLOGY that turns 10 this year.

Sa mga gusto sumuporta sa advocacy ni Papa P. ay narito ang mga schedule of events:

“Bike with Sun Life Cycle PH” on November17 at the Bonifacio Global City; Sun Life Resolution Run and Sun vs Stars with Star Magic celebrities both scheduled on January 26, 2019 at Camp Aquinaldo in Quezon City.

The biking event will cover the following cities like Taguig, Makati, Manila and Pasay with different categories like: Family Ride for a 30 minutes duration, Tricyle Ride (100and 500 Meters), Short Ride(40KM) kung saan makakasama ninyo ang mga Sun Life Ambassadors like Papa P. and cutie hunk Matteo Guidicelli and not to forget Kisses Delavin who have confirmed her participation in the event.

To participate and questions please check-out: www.sunpiology.com for details.

Reyted K

By RK Villacorta