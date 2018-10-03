PHILIPPINES IN FOCUS: 23RD Busan International FilmFest, dadagsain ng Pinoy actors and movies!

STAR STUDDED ang ika-23rd Busan International Film Festival ng mga Pinoy showbiz celebrities dahil malalaki ang entourage ng Philippine delegates na susuporta sa naturang international filmfest sa Busan, South Korea na magaganap sa October 4 to 13.

Ang maganda sa naturang filmfest sa Busan this year ay ang Pilipinas ang Country of Focus ng BIFF this year.

Madami at aabot mula 60 to 70 delegates na kinabibilangan ng mga film makers, producers at mga sellers para i-market ang mga pelikulang Pinoy sa mga international buyers ang makakasama ni FDCP Chairperson Liza Dino kung saan simula sa Friday, October 5 ay mapapanood ang mga 19 na mga dekalidad na mga Filipino films na napili hanggang sa October 10.

Kumpirmado na makakasama si Papa P. to represent Dekada ’70 directed by Chito Rono; Sandy Andolong para sa pelikulang Moral at Joel Torre para sa Bayaning Third World.

Ilan sa mga pelikula na ipapalabas sa BIFF 2018 sa 10 Pinoy Films sa programa na “Response to the Nation’ ay ang mga sumusunod: A Portrait of the Artist as Filipino na dinirek ni Lamberto Avellana; Ganito Kami Noon, Paano Kayo Ngayon? ni Eddie Romero; Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos na dinirek ni Mario O’Hara; Ang Panday directed by Fernando Poe Jr.;Cain at Abel ni Lino Brocka; Moral ni Marilou Diaz-Abaya; Himala directed by Ishmael Bernal; Bayaning Third World ni Mike de Leon; Dekada ‘70 ni Chito Roño at Ang Damgo ni Eleuteria ni Remton Siega Zuasola.

Para sa “A Window on Asian Cinema” program ay kabilang ang Citizen Jake ni Mike de Leon; Alpha: The Right to Kill ni Brillante Mendoza; The Eternity Between Seconds ni Alec Figuracion; Gusto Kita With All My Hypothalamus directed by Dwein Baltazar; Lakbayan ni Lav Diaz, Brillante Mendoza & Kidlat Tahimik at and Signal Rock ni Chito Roño.

Sa “Wide Angle” program ay kasama ang mga obra na Last Order ni Joji Alonso; Manila is Full of Men Named Boy ni Stephen Lee at ang (Stephen Lee) at ang Land from God ni Kevin Piamonte na isang dokumentaryo. Goodluck sa Philippine delagates.

Reyted K

By RK Villacorta