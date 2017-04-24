PhilHealth to OFWs: Beware of Fake Receipts

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) again warned its members, particularly the Overseas Filipino Workers, against fake official receipts for premium contribution payments circulating in various parts of the country.

Reports have reached PhilHealth that a number of recruitment agencies are issuing counterfeit PhilHealth Official Receipts (PORs) to OFWs as part of their document processing.

This development prompted the state-run health insurer to issue a series of advisories reminding the public to be vigilant about the proliferation of the fake PORs.

“Only PhilHealth Regional and Local Health Insurance Offices are authorized to issue the POR,” PhilHealth said in an earlier advisory.

Likewise, PhilHealth called on its OFW members to be more cautious and be watchful of persons or establishments issuing such counterfeit receipts when paying their premium contributions as these may result to non-availment of their PhilHealth benefits.

The number of confirmed cases of fake PORs increased from 199 to 201 as of November 21, 2016, and of the 201 cases, 184 or 92 percent were already submitted to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for appropriate action.

The PhilHealth management is currently working with the POEA and other concerned offices to further intensify its campaign against agencies that will be found guilty of committing such illegal acts.

PhilHealth urged the public particularly the OFWs to immediately report any incidence of suspected issuance of fake PORs to the nearest PhilHealth Regional or Local Health Insurance Office or call the Treasury Department at (02) 638-3082 or the Fact Finding Investigation and Enforcement Department at (02) 637-6460.