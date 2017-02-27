PhilHealth to Introduce Benefit Packages for Children with Disabilities

SUPPORT for children with hearing, visual, mobility impairment and development disability will soon be available, as the country’s social health insurer works on benefit packages designed to aid these children cope with their disabilities.

On the occasion of its 22nd Anniversary held today at the Blue leaf Events Pavilion in Taguig City, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) announced that a benefit package for children with disabilities (CWDs) is now being developed to help address part, if not all, of their health care needs. This move is also in support to the Department of Health’s (DOH) expanded national program for disabled persons.

“Let us not allow these children to be deprived of opportunities, access to education, social and health services. Instead, we should give them our support and understanding. We have to treat them fairly and help them live a normal life,” PhilHealth Acting President and CEO Ramon F. Aristoza said.

Aristoza said that the Z benefit package for hearing impairment will include professional assessment, diagnostic test, hearing devices, habilitative/rehabilitative speech therapy that will enable CWDs to gain functionality in hearing and communication.

For visual impairment (low vision), services include vision assessment, provision of electronic and non-electronic optical devices, with appropriate rehabilitation that will preserve and rehabilitate the children’s ability for sight and purposeful activities.

On the other hand, the Z Benefit package for mobility impairment will provide appropriate mobility devices and habilitative/rehabilitative therapy than can potentially halt the progression of conditions limiting mobility and will enable children to navigate access and become more independent.

Finally, the benefit package for developmental disability includes services for proper diagnosis in order to provide specific and individualized plans for therapy services. These children will be able to achieve specific milestones in their development, which will optimize their capacities and increase their participation in education and in the community.

The benefit package for CWDs will soon be made available in contracted facilities with specialized services for the Z benefits for children with disabilities.