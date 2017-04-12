PhilHealth Board Reaffirms Dr. De La Serna Selection as PCEO, and Anticipates Continued Service of former PCEO in his Capacity as Board Member

DEPARTMENT of Health Secretary Paulyn Jean B. Rosell-Ubial who is the concurrent Chairperson of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) expressed her sympathy and understanding for the former PhilHealth Interim President and CEO Dr Hildegardes Dineros and his statements that followed his replacement to said post by Dr. Celestina dela Serna.

Dr. Dela Serna, who is a Board member representing the Filipino Migrant Workers Sector. was officially affirmed as the PhilHealth President/CEO by a unanimous vote of the current Philhealth Board of Directors on Monday.

The Board of Directors of PhilHealth is composed of the top leadership of the Department of Health, the Department of Justice, the Department of Interior and Local Government, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Labor and Employment, the Social Security System, the Government Service Insurance System, the Department of Finance, the Civil Service Commission, and the National Anti-Poverty Commission. These permanent members automatically sit on the Board by virtue of their position as heads of their respective agencies. Other members are appointees from the Filipino Migrant Workers, Elected Local Chief Executives, Employers Sector, Healthcare Providers, Formal Economy, Informal Economy, and the Monetary Board.

Secretary Ubial wishes to make it clear to all concerned that Dr Dineros continues to serve as a member of the PhilHealth Board, being the representative of the Informal Economy Sector, on the merit of his earlier appointment by President Duterte. As such, the expertise he lends to the Corporation in this capacity shall continue to be valued by the members of the Board, the Secretary added.

Dr. Dineros future inputs shall be welcomed by the Board, and any decisions arrived at will be made without partiality nor prejudice to his behaviour, the DOH Secretary asserted.

Secretary Ubial prays that the Holy Week will provide discernment to all concerned so that Philhealth can now focus on its tasks.