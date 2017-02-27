PhilHealth All Case Rates Search Mobile App Now on Play Store

Nowadays, people want instant access to information using their smartphones and other mobile devices. According to research firm Strategy Analytics, 1.7 billion or 42 percent of the global workforce will be mobile by 2020. The very reason why most companies have been developing applications among their marketing strategies is to easily satisfy and connect with their customers with mobile applications related to travel, banking, fashion, games, among others.

In order to keep up with this mobile app trend and be able to provide its clientele with easy benefit information access anytime and anywhere, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has created its own application called PhilHealth ACR (All Case Rates) Search mobile application.

“With the majority of people using mobile devices like smartphones and tablets, we saw an opportunity to create and develop an app to provide our members with easy access to information on their PhilHealth benefits,” said PhilHealth Acting President and CEO Ramon F. Aristoza Jr.

The new mobile app is currently available to all android platform users and can be downloaded through Play Store for free. This application provides a facility to search for PhiHealth’s compensable illnesses and procedures, along with its benefit rates under the All Case Rates mechanism.

Downloading the application is as easy as 1-2-3 or by applying the rule of three’s. First, connect the device to the internet and open the Play Store; second, search for “PhilHealth ACR” mobile application; and third, tap to dowload and install. Users can use the said application even on offline mode.

PhilHealth members, non-members and even medical practitioners or coders may now utilize the mobile app to ensure accurate and appropriate benefits to facilitate proper processing of claims and to make sure that the member knows the benefits.

Non-android users can search for PhilHealth benefit rates for every compensable medical and surgical case at www.philhealth.gov.ph using the ACR Search Engine located on the right-hand side of the website’s homepage.