PBA DLeague Star Nico Estibar, singer Thea Astley, and Asia’s Got Talent Grand Finalist Dance Troupe Junior Good Vibes Signed Exclusively Under FAME

FAME or Firestarters Artist Management and Entertainment have closed an exclusivity contract with PBA Star Nico Estibar, Thea Astley, and AGT Grand Finalist dance group Junior Good Vibes on the 26th of June 2019. Each talent signed a management contract signed under FAME known to render talents such as Kapuso stars Jade Lopez and Divine, Kapamilyas MOR DJ Nicki Morena and singer-songwriter RJ Agustin among others.

“I am 100% sure I am in the best hands. I’d like to thank FAME for welcoming me and developing me into this family and I am incredibly honored that I can call myself an artist from this management.”, says Thea.

Junior Good Vibes has also expressed their excitement in being a part of the management and also being recognized as the very first dance troupe signed under FAME, “…with this opportunity, we will be able to cater to the dance group niche in the country, and we are very excited to represent dancers in the best image possible in such a reputable management like FAME.”, says Bret Sornit, founder of Junior Good Vibes.

Even Nico Estibar, host, a rising model and PBA DLeague star has disclosed his plans with signing under FAME, “…I’ll be able to build my career in hosting as well with the help of FAME, and everything else that follows it, I will be continuously grateful for whatever FAME will set out for me.”. Nico is currently a segment host for PTV 4’s Schoolmates, which airs every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Thea says she is ecstatic about the opportunities that FAME has prepared for her, and she trusts that the management will help her build her singing career into a better reality. Similar to Junior Good Vibes, they have become confident that FAME will be able to grow as professional dancers.

Catch Thea Astley perform on GMA’s Studio 7 and soon on The Clash Season 2, as well as Nico Estibar on PTV 4’s Schoolmates airing every Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

