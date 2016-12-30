Paolo Ballesteros, Irma Adlawan, “Seklusyon”, big winners sa Gabi ng Parangal ng 2016 MMFF

Nairaos ang awards night ng 2016 Metro Manila Film GFestival kagabi, Thursday, December 29, sa KIA Theater sa kabila ng kaliwa’t kanang kontrobersiya at reklamo.

Winner si Paolo Ballesteros as Best Actor for his performance as Trisha sa “Die Beautiful” at Best Actress naman si Irma Adlawan for the film Oro directed by Alvin Yapan.

Best Picture ang “Sunday Beauty Queen” na personally ay nagustuhan namin. Best Supporting Actress naman si Phoebe Walker who played a mysterious nun sa pelikulang “Seklusyon” at Best Supporting Actor si Christian Bables who played the character Barbs sa “Die Beautiful” na win din sa Best Float.

Wagi as Best Director si Erik Matti for “Seklusyon”. Hakot Awards ang pelikula ni Direk Erik, dahil sila rin ang nagwagi for the following: Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Sound Design, Best Original Theme Song, at Special Jury Prize para sa batang aktres na si Rhed Bustamante.

Sina Rhian Ramos at Ronnie Alonte naman ang hinirang na Female and Male Celebrity of the Night; Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award and Best Editing ang “Sunday Beauty Queen”; Best Musical Scoring ang “Saving Sally”; Best Ensemble Cast for “Oro”; People’s Choice goes to “Die Beautiful”; Fernando Poe, Jr. Memorial Award for Excellence goes to “Oro”; at ang Children’s Choice naman ay napanalunan ng mga pelikulang “Saving Sally”, Sunday Beauty Queen”, at “Vince & Kath & James” na pinagbibidahan nina Joshua Garcia, Julia Barretto, at Ronnie Alonte na mula sa Star Cinema.

Sa lahat ng mga winner, congratulations!

Reyted K

By RK VillaCorta